Robert Thompson Returns to Eatertainment in Style

Robert Thompson has never lacked for ideas. But he’s been around eatertainment long enough—perhaps longer than anybody else at 25 years, when he introduced Buffalo Billiards & Havana Diner Lounge—to know it takes more to give a big-box concept a true shot. Holistically, Thompson felt he had an idea stirring already, one that could find 6 percent in the P&L from a food-hall-like service style and smaller-footprint.

What pulled the founder and former CEO of Punch Bowl Social in, however, were the calls.

There’s little gray area when it comes to eatertainment’s COVID journey. Chuck E. Cheese parent company CEC Entertainment saw comparable venue sales drop 94 percent from March 17–March 26 in 2020. That April, the company furloughed many of its hourly workers and about 65 percent of its support center staff before declaring bankruptcy in late June.

Dave & Buster’s stock plunged 89 percent during an early stretch (from $46.25 per share to $4.87) as it furloughed more than 15,000 employees, temporarily closed all 137—at the time—locations and reduced store management and corporate staff nearly 90 percent. The brand was spending roughly $6.5 million per week that spring.

The aforementioned Punch Bowl Social, which struck a major deal with Cracker Barrel in July 2019, with the casual icon taking a non-controlling interest, filed for bankruptcy amid COVID as well. Thompson left the brand to pursue other interests, including buying and revamping The Frenchmen Hotel in New Orleans and opening Three Saints Revival this past November in Denver. Cracker Barrel divested, and after a battle between lenders CrowdOut Capital and Sortis Holdings, CrowdOut acquired the chain with a $32 million credit bid while Sortis obtained assets not associated with the bankruptcy case.

To put it in plain terms, a category defined by social gatherings was cratered by marketplace suddenly characterized by crowd avoidance. But much has changed since. Dave & Buster’s and Chuck E. Cheese forged comebacks, with the former even buying competitor Main Event for $835 million in April. Concepts have sprung up as well, from darts to golf-themed models.

There’s pent-up demand to capitalize on as routines bounce back, and a clear, social-driven alternative to the convenience, digital-centric options that define much of fast food these days.

And so, Thompson began to field interest in spades, he says. Landlords and investors asked for a new concept from somebody with a track record to back it up. “So when there’s people trying to give you money and there’s people trying to give you spaces and you have a new idea, it’s really hard to say no,” he says.

Thompson’s hospitality group, Angevin & Co., announced a new, evolved eatertainment concept at May’s ICSC Conference in Las Vegas. Called “Jaguar Bolera,” Thompson plans to introduce the brand early next year in Raleigh, North Carolina, followed by a New Orleans venue the following calendar.

Going back to Thompson’s initial spark, Jaguar Bolera was devised for today’s market, and where eatertainment can slot in, rather than a throwback to the category’s roots.

Namely, it sits more in the 18,000–20,000-square-foot box (versus old builds closer to 24,000; Dave & Buster’s typically run about 40,000) and decided to eliminate full-service dining in favor of a food-hall-style service program.

Guests queue up and order from a counter and then grab a device and go wherever they want. Using geo-tracking, servers find guests and bring orders anywhere within the four walls, even across multiple floors, Thompson says.