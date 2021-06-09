Inside the Restaurant Industry’s Critical Labor Shortage

In regards to perception, it appears a COVID-19 switch has flipped. The CDC’s May 13 announcement that vaccinated individuals could gather, indoors or outdoors, has triggered a watershed moment in the pandemic's 15-month journey.

For the first time since Datassential began tracking consumer sentiment over a year ago, more people are concerned about the economic crisis caused by coronavirus today than the public-health crisis (51 versus 49 percent). And, fittingly, consumers have noticed signs of the industry’s labor shortage and indicators of inflation, such as higher menu prices.

An early June report from the National Restaurant Association shed some light on what’s taking shape today from a labor angle as guest sentiment finally turns the corner. The issue at hand for operators has shifted from convincing guests it’s safe to eat out again, to staffing up to meet that rush.

But, like so many aspects of COVID, it’s not a broad-stroke issue. Restaurant employment rose for the fifth consecutive month in May, yet staffing levels remain well below pre-crisis levels. Eating and drinking places added a net 186,000 jobs in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the past five months, the category tacked on 830,000 net jobs. Or the equivalent of the total restaurant jobs added in the 43 months prior to the pandemic.

Overall, eating and drinking places remain 1.5 million jobs (12 percent) short.

While unemployment trended higher across each of the major restaurant segments in recent months, total payroll counts are still below pre-COVID marks. And here’s where the divergence occurs: Between April 2020 and April 2021, full-service brands added nearly 2.8 million jobs. The result is a full 750,000 positions (14 percent) below typical figures.

Limited-service restaurants, however, as of April, were down just 143,000 jobs (3 percent). Staffing at snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars (like coffee and ice cream shops) are 28,000 jobs (4 percent) under February 2020 levels.

Employee counts in the cafeterias/grill buffets/buffets segment (–58 percent); foodservice contractor (–37 percent); catering and mobile foodservice (–32 percent); and bars and taverns (–25 percent) are all significantly depressed from normal staffing.

The data backs two points being broadcast from the restaurant trenches—the labor challenge is pressing down like an anvil, and quick-serves are recovering faster than sit-down counterparts, as has been the case throughout and from day one of COVID.

Broadly, 84 percent of operators said staffing levels are lower than normal, according to an Association study fielded in early April. Forty-seven percent said they were more than 20 percent below pre-virus marks.

Only one in 10 full-service operators said their restaurant was at or above normal staffing in April. A majority of them were more than 20 percent below.

Reflective of the BLS data, 32 percent of coffee and snack operators and one in five quick-service and fast-casual operators said employee counts were at or above normal levels in April.

Among restaurant operators currently below, 28 percent said they think it will be seven to 12 months before staffing returns to normal. Twenty percent believe it will take more than a year, while 10 percent say staffing levels will never bounce back to where they were.

A majority of full-service, quick-service, and fast-casual operators noted it would take at least six months.

At the beginning of the year, just 8 percent of restaurant operators rated recruitment and retention of employees as their top challenge, according to Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research at the Association. By April, that number rose to 57 percent.

Clearly, it's on the collective minds of restaurants. And the US Chamber of Commerce supported the sector’s long-term concerns. It released a report Tuesday that said America’s labor shortage is holding back its economic recovery. The report said there were 8.1 million vacant job openings in the U.S.—a record high—in March 2021, the latest month for which data was available. That’s up more than 600,000 from February.

From another angle, there are roughly half as many available workers for every open job (1.4 available workers/opening) across the country as there have been on average over the past 20 years (2.8 historical average).

Additionally, in several states and several industries, including hard-hit sectors like education and health services as well as professional and business services, there are currently fewer available workers than the total number of jobs open.

Businesses only created 266,000 jobs in April when some analysts expected more than 1 million.

The number of job openings across the U.S. reached a record-high 9.3 million on the final business day of April, according to BLS. It was the highest amount since the BLS’ monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey began in December 2000. The previous record occurred in March, when there were 8.1 million openings. The industry with the largest increase in April was accommodation and food services, which saw its job pool widen by 349,000, or from 989,000 to 1.3 million. Its open rate also rose from 7.7 to 9.9 percent.