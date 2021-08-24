McDonald's Promotes Morgan Flatley to Global Chief Marketing Officer

McDonald's has implemented a series of changes to its marketing team, including the promotion of U.S. marketing leader Morgan Flatley to global chief marketing officer.

In her new role, she will oversee global brand, menu strategy, family marketing, media partnerships, and customer and business insights. As chief marketing and digital customer experience officer for the U.S. market, Flatley leveraged digital, data, and insights to engage with customers, including McDonald's "Famous Orders" lineup that featured partnerships with Travis Scott, J. Balvin, BTS, and Saweetie.

According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, McDonald's spent more than $6.8 million on digital and social advertising for the Travis Scott partnership in September 2020, leading to more than 15 million impressions in the U.S. App downloads increased 11 percent and daily active users grew 17 percent in the first seven days of rollout compared to the previous week. The BTS budget was more than $10 million, and McDonald's parlayed a 15-second YouTube ad into nearly 40 million impressions. Daily active users in the first week increased 12 percent versus the previous week.

"This appointment reflects Morgan’s outstanding contributions to McDonald’s USA and the System, creating and executing some of our most inspired marketing campaigns in support of the System’s biggest priorities, such as Chicken and Digital," said McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger in a statement. "Morgan’s curiosity for consumer insights combined with her passion for creative has resulted in stronger, more inclusive, and longer-lasting connections with our U.S. customers."

Taking Flatley's place as U.S. chief marketing officer will be Tariq Hassan, who has more than 20 years of global marketing experience. He currently serves as the marketing leader for Petco. In this role, he has utilized data and innovative marketing strategies to build loyalty and connections with pet owners across the U.S. Hassan serves as an executive sponsor for the Adweek Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the Association of National Advertisers CMO Growth councils and is a board member of Education for Employment, an organization committed to empowering youth across the Middle East and North Africa.

Hassan will join McDonald's on September 27.

"Marketing is critical to creating a holistic, compelling Brand experience for our customers," Erlinger said. "From our Famous Orders collaborations to our Global Mobile App, marketing underpins every aspect of the customer experience. As our customers look to move more seamlessly between in-restaurant, Drive Thru and delivery, I am confident that Tariq will maintain our US ambition, building on the team’s marketing successes and continuing to enhance our customer experience."

The shift comes after the recent creation of McDonald's new customer experience team. The group is a combination of global marketing, global restaurant development and restaurant solutions, and data analytics and digital customer engagement, and seeks to evolve how customers engage with the brand at each physical and digital touchpoint.

The new team is headed by Manu Steijaert, who previously served as vice president of International Operated Markets. Steijaert will be replaced by U.K. and Ireland CEO Paul Pomroy, and he will be succeeded by Global Chief Marketing Officer Alistair Macrow.

Flatley, Pomroy, and Macrow will start their new roles on November 1.

"Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to developing a pipeline of customer-focused leaders who are making sure that the McDonald’s Brand doesn’t just remain relevant for this generation, but the next," CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. "Thank you to Paul, Alistair and Morgan for the tremendous work you have done—and will continue to do—in contribution to our business."