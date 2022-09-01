Starbucks Names Laxman Narasimhan CEO

Starbucks has named former Pepsi executive Laxman Narasimhan its new CEO, according to multiple reports.

Narasimhan currently works as chief executive of Reckitt Benckiser Group, the parent of Lysol, Air Wick, and other retail brands. He's been with the company since 2019. Previously, he served in multiple senior roles at PepsiCo, including global chief commercial officer and CEO of Latin America, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa. He also worked as director of consulting firm McKinsey & Company for nearly 20 years. Narasimhan is also a board director for Verizon and The Brookings Institution, a research group.

Starbucks' search began this spring when former CEO Kevin Johnson retired in April. Founder and former leader Howard Schultz was appointed interim CEO. Since then, the coffee chain has made multiple switches to its C-suite. Rossann Williams, who led North America business, left after more than 17 years. The chief human resources officer, executive vice president of public affairs, general counsel, and senior vice president of public policy have all reportedly left the team, as well. Earlier in August, it was revealed that COO John Culver will step down in October and that his position will be eliminated.

The change is part of what founder and interim CEO Howard Schultz calls the "reinvention plan." The executive feels as if though Starbucks isn't built for today's consumer and must make conscious efforts to reconnect with guests and re-envision the chain's mission statement.

Starbucks previously announced that Schultz will remain as interim CEO until 2023. During this time, Narasimhan will undergo "full immersion into the company, collaborating with Schultz directly." The incoming leader will enter Starbucks in October and assume the top position in April.