Taco Bell Outfits Employees with a 'Sense of Belonging'

Taco Bell in mid-June unveiled its latest uniform collaboration, tapping Brooklyn-based artist Ricardo Gonzalez, known as “It’s a Living,” to introduce exclusive team member apparel. The streetwear-inspired collection includes a commemorative shirt and hat with the saying “family is everything."

Taco Bell sent the uniforms to employees across the country with a note from CEO Mark King. With roots in Durango, Mexico, Gonzalez is a designer and graphic artist whose signature script style can be seen in large-scale murals globally.

As noted, the "It's a Living" partnership marked the second installment in an ongoing annual series of team member-driven collaborations. In 2022, Taco Bell partnered with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Born and Raised in honor of the brand's 60th anniversary.

QSR caught up with Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell’s global chief people and transformation officer, to discuss the launch, how it aligns with the brand’s people-first approach, and why it resonates well beyond the first glance.

TacBring us into the inspiration process.

This is our second installment of what’s going to be an ongoing series. It’s a way for us to honor and thank our team members. It was cooked up by our chief brand officer, Sean Tresvant, right before he joined, and we did our first one last year with “Born and Raised.” So as we looked to figure out what we were going to do this year, it was with Ricardo Gonzalez. He’s originally from Mexico, based in Brooklyn, and does some really cool stuff. It jives with our brand. He’s a people-first guy and that’s who we are. It made sense. We’re going to send out 260,000 T-shirts and hats across all of our restaurants here in the U.S.

Is there’s a broader fast-food conversation around uniforms we should be having?

It’s evolved a lot. We can think back to the days of the unattractive button-ups and other things that were quintessential to fast food. I personally believe that we have uniforms now that our team members are proud to wear. In fact, you can see in the way they wear them, right? Their shoulders are back a little bit more. Especially when you do these collabs. If I go into restaurants and see team members wearing the shirt from the first series we did with “Born and Raised,” their faces light up. They’re very excited to wear it because it’s cool. It’s not just a stodgy, corporate uniform. This is a hey, my employer, whether that’s us at corporate or franchisees, they see me. They know what’s important to me. They know what I think is cool. They know what I value. And they’re trying to help me express that. It’s a huge deal.