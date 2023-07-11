Yum! Brands' Road to 100,000 Restaurants Starts with People

It’s not hyperbole to say no restaurant group on record has grown as fast as Yum! Brands is currently. The Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger owner opened roughly 8,600 locations in the past two years. That calculates to a store every two hours, across the globe, for 24 straight months, or 730 days. In fiscal 2022—its 25th as a public company—Yum! opened 4,560 gross new units, which topped a previous high mark it set a year earlier at 4,180.

Factoring in closures, the company netted 3,706 venues, with the majority arriving internationally. Another way to spin it: One out of every six Yum! locations you see around the globe were built in the last two years.

It’s a pace that carried Yum! to 55,683 restaurants at Q1’s exit. CEO David Gibbs, historic or not, told investors the company was far from tapped out. It’s projecting 5 percent net unit growth, 7 percent system sales expansion, and 8 percent core operating growth going forward. In sight—more than 100,000 restaurants worldwide.

Yum! entered 2023 with record site registration for Taco Bell U.S. stores—which it now believes can scale as large as nearly 14,000-unit McDonald’s (there are 7,218 Taco Bells stateside). Excluding China, the company has more than 80 percent of its planned 2023 stores at KFC and Taco bell committed with franchise partners.

Yum!’s landscape breaks down across 156 countries and territories, with 98 percent of the stores owned by franchisees, of which there are 1,500. The company touts north of a million employees and generated $59 billion last year in system sales.

So how will Yum! support that frenetic expansion within?

Internally, the broad blueprint has two labels—“Yum! Brands’ Good Growth” strategy, and “Recipe for Good Growth.”

“This strategy is grounded in the idea that our business will only endure if our brands are inclusive, sustainable, and reflective of evolving employee, franchisee, and other stakeholder needs,” Gibbs wrote in a public message. “By focusing on our growth priorities of a people-first culture, bold restaurant development, unmatched operating capability, and relevant brands, we achieved industry-leading unit growth in 2022.”

Let’s focus on the people side, which Yum! shared in its annual global Citizenship and Sustainability Report, released Tuesday.

As of the end of 2022, the company committed about $50 million to help fund more than 30 social impact programs in 11 countries.

Every employee is required to certify Yum!’s “Global Code of Conduct” as part of annual compliance training, which also covers anti-discrimination and harassment. Yum! tapped an independent, third-party-operated ethics hotline and online portal, known as The Speak Up Helpline, for employees to reach 24/7. It’s translated across nine different languages.

In recent years, however, this wider movement to foster culture and talent at Yum! has been characterized by newly refined values, and an “EIB [equity, inclusion and belonging] mindset,” the company said.

Yum! implemented EIB leaders across its brands to watch over progress. Execs at the senior director level and above are held accountable to increase representation of women in leadership and people of color in U.S. stores.

Yum! struck several cross-sector partnerships, like Hispanic Promise, which is a national pledge to hire, promote, retain, and celebrate Hispanics in the workplaces; and the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusions. As a member of OneTen Coalition, Yum! teams with other U.S. businesses to create career mobility and advancement opportunities for a million Black/African-America individuals over 10 years. In 2022, Yum! was among the organization’s highest-performing partners in terms of the number of new hires and promotions at its equity-owned restaurants and corporate offices, the company said.

Yum! also partnered with OneTen and edtech company Multiverse last year to offer a 12–18-month apprenticeship program that gives workers the opportunity to learn technology skills needed to pursue full-time roles in corporate digital and tech functions.

In regard to gender equality, Yum! posted a goal Tuesday to achieve parity in leadership globally by 2030—a path it’s working alongside Paradigm for Parity on. The company’s present senior leadership is 43 percent women.

KFC launched the “Next Generation of Women,” or NOW, program last year to accelerate development. It’s designed to help advance women to the director level and above through recruiting practices and a structure plan that uses insights from Yum!’s “Heartstyles” platform. Yum! said Tuesday it’s now rolling NOW to other brands.

In 2023, the company held its second Refresh Inspire Spark Engage (RISE) event, formerly dubbed, “The New Legacy Summit.” The in-person gathering brought together Black and Hispanic employees at the director level and higher, along with Yum!’s executive team. The goal being to open forum for debate and to solidify the career ladder.

Further, Yum! created a program called MidRISE, which is essentially a bridge to RISE, for select “underrepresented people of color” at mid-level manager roles. They begin with two days of professional development and community building and continue throughout the calendar with additional skill exercises and group mentoring.

Pizza Hut touts a “Slice Of” series thar recognizes diverse stories among employees. Workers share backgrounds and stories with peers, which Yum! said proved “a powerful platform for building empathy, connection, and a community where people feel valued for who they are.”

The company’s Business Employee Resource Groups grew in 2022 as well, with Yum!’s women’s and LGBTQ+-focused functions launching international chapters.