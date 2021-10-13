800 Degrees Moves Forward with Cutting-Edge Growth Model

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen felt the push for greater off-premises innovation well before COVID arrived in the U.S.

When CEO Tommy Lee joined the 15-unit chain in 2017, just under 10 percent of sales came outside the four walls. Within the next few years, the channel exploded to between 30 and 50 percent. The more off-premises rose, the more it became clear to Lee and his team that further adaption was necessary.

“How do we become more consumer-friendly and guest-friendly for this off-premise need and then the pandemic it?” Lee recalls. “So we've been working through what makes the most sense.”

For 800 Degrees, one of the answers has been Piestro, a fully automated kiosk that is capable of making a pizza in under three minutes on any street corner. When Piestro CEO Massimo Noja De Marco first approached the pizza brand, the restaurant wasn’t too interested after seeing less-than-stellar results from other products on the market.

De Marco assuaged their hesitancy by showcasing Piestro’s proprietary oven, which becomes hot enough to cook pizza in two to three minutes, but doesn’t overheat in small, enclosed spaces. All of the ingredients are inside the machine. Once an order is placed—which can be digitally scheduled for pickup or ordered in real time via the kiosk’s interactive menu—the robot will proceed to craft the pizza, cut it into slices, and place it in a box. Lee says the most likely scenario is that the box will go into a certain slot, and the customer will receive a code to open said slot, although that part is still a work in progress. A transparent window allows customers to watch their pizza being made.

Lee says that once 800 Degrees tinkered with the machine, the culinary team was able to develop a pizza “we’re real proud of.” Satisfied with the results, the brand signed an agreement with Piestro to produce 3,600 kiosks in the next five years, a commercial value of more than $530 million, according to Piestro's website. 800 Degrees will conduct an alpha test this fall and then move to a beta prototype sometime in the late spring to early summer. From there the company will debug machines and fix aspects that aren’t consistent. By this time next year the pizza chain is hoping to have full production ready. Piestro estimates that its kiosk can cut labor costs of a typical pizzeria from 28 percent to 10 percent, and raise profit margins from 22 percent to 48 percent.

“The key here is these are not frozen pies that are pre-made that go in the back of the machine,” Lee notes. “These are real, fresh ingredients that go into the machine. You choose what you want, and you choose when you want it. And then when it's ready, it's from fresh ingredients cooked fresh from this new oven that’s inside of the kiosk, and then you get your pizza fresh and hot whenever you want it. 24/7.”

With the robotic kiosk, commissaries won’t be an issue, according to Lee. The CEO says these facilities typically are “money sucks,” that require brands to build several retail establishments around them to break-even, but with this model, brick-and-mortar stores will serve as de facto commissaries and replenish the kiosks.

Lee lays out an example where a franchisee wants to build restaurants in a certain market. Once they are built, the operator would then place kiosks in different places like in front of a 7/11 or inside a hotel lobby. The franchisee would then service the Piestro machines via their restaurants by the truckload. The kiosks come with an automated supply chain system so operators always know what needs to be filled and how old products are.

“They'll load up the truck, they’ll drive around to replenish the food in each of the kiosks, and then they'll run the restaurant,” Lee says. “And the beautiful thing there is that the commissary is actually making money because it's also a streetside restaurant and replenishing the Piestro pods, which also makes money for them.”