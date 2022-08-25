After 20 years, Freddy's is Growing Like it Never Has

Freddy’s is only finishing up its first chapter, says CEO Chris Dull.

And what a time it’s been. The fast casual, celebrating its 20th anniversary in August, has gone from 0 to 450 restaurants in two decades. The brand is the 12th-largest burger chain in America in terms of footprint and the 14th-biggest in sales, according to the QSR 50. In 2021, Freddy’s increased its system by 32 locations. The only burger concepts to open more were Culver’s, Wendy’s, and Shake Shack.

Freddy’s best opening year was 49 stores in 2018. Two years prior, the fast casual brought 47 units to market. In 2022, it will likely end up between 40 and 50 openings, ensuring a top-three slot in the record books. Next year, more than 50 restaurant debuts are expected.

Not a bad pace for a chain hoping to reach 800 locations by 2026.

“We haven't officially given guidance, but we believe 2023 will be the biggest opening year of our history,” says chief development officer Andrew Thengvall.

Freddy’s pace of growth is ramping up, thanks in large part to Thompson Street Capital Partners, which purchased the chain in spring 2021. At that time, Joe St. Geme, one of the private equity firm’s directors, said the company would dedicate itself to accelerating franchise development. And the executive wasn’t lying. A few months after the announced sale, Thengvall was promoted to his current role from senior vice president of strategic growth and chief legal officer. Mary Coots—a veteran of Great American Cookies parent Global Franchise Group—was added as director of franchise development, and former Wendy’s executive Todd Phelps joined as director of franchise real estate.

The chain is in the process of building two, slimmer double-drive thru prototypes—one 2,800 square feet and the other 2,500 square feet. For comparison, the current build is a little over 3,000 square feet. These units will have two pickup windows on either side to enhance speed of service, and takeout/delivery orders will be accessible without going deep into the dining room. The restaurants are scheduled to be completed by late 2022 or early 2023.

The new boxes should maintain AUV while decreasing overhead costs, Thengvall says. The prototypes were developed by a committee comprising franchisees, corporate employees, and third-party vendors and contractors. The designs are in addition to Freddy’s first drive-thru-only location in Salina, Kansas, which was opened by franchisee JRI Hospitality in fall 2021.

As Freddy’s works through these prototypes, it’s continuing to explore digital menuboards and potentially in-store ordering kiosks. As of now, drive-thru accounts for 52 percent of sales and digital mixes 8 percent. To build the latter, Freddy’s rolled out its first web-based ordering platform in July and adopted a more meaningful loyalty partner. The moves are already having the intended effect, with loyalty growing from a 1 percent mix to 4 percent in a month’s time.

“We've been very mindful of the digital transformation and third-party delivery and curbside and all of the order modes that have really become a meaningful part of our business,” Dull says. “In the new prototypes, there's definitely a thought put into how we execute more efficiently the carryout component of our business that is driven by app-based and online ordering and then also the third-party delivery.”