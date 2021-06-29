Amy’s Drive Thru Envisions an Industry Where Sustainability Rules

Amy’s Drive Thru isn’t just any fast-food joint. Behind its offerings of burgers, pizzas, burritos, and mac and cheese lies a true investment in the ethos that vegetarian, organic, and sustainable food will lead the restaurant industry forward.

That’s why Amy’s Drive Thru committed to net zero, which requires sustainability practices to balance the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. The fourth, and latest, location in Roseville, California, and all others to come, will be being designed with this goal in mind.

The California-based chain is directed by the Berliner family—the same family that founded Amy’s Kitchen and pioneered an organic and vegetarian food movement in the 1980s.

By the 2000s, friends of the family began to ask, why don’t they create a restaurant that brings the same organic, vegetarian, and sustainable approach they mastered in frozen foods to a restaurant environment? In 2015, Amy’s Drive Thru was born.

The brand was a natural extension of Amy’s Kitchen. The Berliners envisioned Amy’s Drive Thru would increase accessibility of organic, vegetarian food to more people at an affordable price point. In short, the Berliners wanted to redefine the classic American drive-thru.

Now, Amy’s Drive Thru has plans to open 17 new locations across the West Coast including in areas like Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, and Seattle.

Sustainability plays into everything Amy’s Drive Thru does, brand president Dave Wolfgram says. Growing organic produce has a more positive impact on the environment compared to conventionally raising foods due to reducing pollution, conserving water, and using less energy.

“We've been focusing on that since the birth of Amy's Drive Thru,” Wolfgram says. “We're constantly looking to improve it. From the start, it was very important to our founders that the business we were growing has a beneficial impact on the planet. So the more restaurants we open, the more veggie burgers we serve, the more animal-based products that those veggie burgers can replace, the greater impact on the planet.”

All of Amy’s Drive Thru packaging is compostable, right down to the organic cotton T-shirt uniforms. The chain uses solar energy to offset its electricity, recycles water whenever possible, and taps natural renewable materials during construction of buildings.

Amy’s Drive Thru was fortunate this past year. The business model was always a drive-thru, so customers and employees could continue operating safely amid pandemic conditions. The San Francisco International Airport Amy’s Drive Thru was the only location that had to temporarily close. Amy’s Drive Thru even opened one new location in Corte Madera, California, last August.