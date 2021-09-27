Andy’s Reflects on 100 Stores and 35 Years of Family Values

When the first Andy’s Frozen Custard opened in 1986, there was never a thought of building a national chain. It was a modest concept that provided a living for the Kuntz family. John and Carol Kuntz opened Andy’s in the small town of Osage Beach, Missouri, and named it for their son.

Thirty-five years later and 100 plus units in, Andy’s just reported sales records at $1.39 million per unit. “When you went to duplicate that, it became more challenging,” brand president Andy Kuntz says of scaling the homegrown chain, “but I think it was the right way to do it. Ultimately, I think it delivered a better product.”

At the original mom-and-pop business, Kuntz and his high school sweetheart (and now wife) Dana worked hard through the business’s expansion in the 1990s. By the early 2000s, Andy’s started franchising, which ignited growth across multiple states.

Working 100 hours a week open to close, Andy and Dana would take minimal breaks, sometimes going to the office, putting two chairs together, and napping for 30 minutes before the evening rush.

“That was largely for one reason mainly—we couldn't afford failure,” Kuntz says.

Working so many hours in the heart of operations, Kuntz says they understood that side of the business as he assumed leadership, and they continued to uphold his family’s values as well. Along the way, Kuntz convinced his father franchising made sense.

“It's kind of like a relay race and you hand off the baton and you hope the next guy can run faster than the first guy,” Kuntz says.

At times, it’s easy to get stuck in the stress of running a few restaurants day-to-day, and growing even more may seem out of reach. But franchising opened the doors to becoming a national brand for Andy’s. And sales matched the level of success Andy’s found in unit expansion. In 2020, Andy’s saw $124.39 million in sales, up 16.4 percent from the prior year. This defied other restaurants’ pandemic performances, but during the troubling year, guests were attracted to Andy’s comfort and safety, Kuntz says.