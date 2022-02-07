Arby's Parent Powers Growth of Emerging Taco Brand

Brendan Mauri was promoted to president of Rusty Taco just a few months after joining the brand as head of marketing.

He describes it as both an interesting and challenging time.

Interesting because the fast casual was looking to fuel franchise growth, but challenging because those events took place during the early part of 2020, just as the forever-changing COVID pandemic began sweeping through the U.S.

In the face of turmoil, Mauri remained confident because he knew Rusty Taco was backed by Inspire Brands, the second-largest restaurant company in the U.S. and parent of well-known chains Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Sonic, and Arby’s. The taco concept leveraged work completed across the system, including knowledge of local restrictions, implementation of new operational procedures, and use of new sanitation practices.

Within a few months of the initial shock, sales returned to black, and it’s only accelerated from that point.

“I'm fortunate to have worked at other brands—lots of great brands—but the franchise group at Rusty Taco is just a really strong group,” Mauri says. “So that really helped, as well, just being able to collaborate with them, bounce ideas off, and having them talking to each other.”

The 38-unit Rusty Taco was founded in 2010 by Rusty Fenton. A year after he passed away from cancer, Buffalo Wild Wings acquired a majority interest. Then in 2018, the casual-dining giant was purchased by Arby’s Restaurant Group, bringing Rusty Taco along with it. The acquisition brought Inspire to life.

With the backing of the multi-brand platform, Rusty Taco has spent recent years setting itself up for growth, Mauri says. Multiple franchise agreements were signed in 2021, which will lead to growth throughout Utah, Nevada, Virginia, and Texas. Several new operators are already a part of the Inspire family.

Sean Cosper of Home Run Restaurant Group, who owns 13 Arby’s in Utah, plans to open three Rusty Taco stores in Salt Lake City. Ian and Taylor Cain of Ocathain Partners, a brother-sister team that opened a Sonic restaurant in 1999, are developing two Rusty Taco locations in Reno, Nevada. Sheila Abusaab of Lion’s Den, who oversees Sonic stores throughout West Texas, signed a five-restaurant deal, with the first units to open in Midland and Lubbock.

Meanwhile, brothers Fenil and Jitesh Patel from Tacos of Heaven are new to Inspire Brands, after operating a host of restaurant brands and hotels over the years. They plan to debut two Rusty Taco locations in Norfolk, Virginia.

With several stores now under construction, Mauri believes 2022 will be the “launch point for growth.”

If Rusty Taco expands strategically, the president says there’s potential for 40-50 new units per year, possibly even higher. For 2022, the fast casual is eyeing 30 percent growth, which would be about a dozen restaurants.

The chain’s most recent opening came in San Antonio, a restaurant owned by Andy Besing and Perrin Larsh of Lone Star Restaurant Group. The duo also operates four Arby’s restaurants. Mauri says warm weather states like Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona are attractive because of the outdoor patio potential, but he also notes franchisees have had success in Minnesota and Ohio.

“I think it speaks to our brand can really play well almost anywhere,” Mauri says. “And tacos and margaritas and amazing queso are such a broad appeal and a growing category. So what we're seeing is, we've got some focus areas, but especially with Inspire, we have franchisees coming to us from Inspire in particular that maybe maxed out in the market they're in and they're interested in diversifying into another brand. And so we're open to a variety of regions when opportunities come at us that way.”