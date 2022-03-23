Bad Ass Coffee Adds Prototypes to Serve the New Restaurant Customer

Scott Snyder joined Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii in December 2017 as a consultant tasked with improving the marketing strategy of a brand that hadn’t sold a franchise in a number of years.

The chain was founded in 1989 and started franchising on the mainland in 1995, built on its 100 percent Kona coffee from Hawaii. The chain has grown to roughly 30 U.S. shops across 13 states.

To Snyder, the name brought people in the door and the product kept them coming back, but it was clear that better infrastructure was needed to support franchise success. So in July 2019, Snyder and a group of investors purchased the brand under the name Royal Aloha Coffee Company and moved headquarters to Denver.

The group spent the rest of 2019 engaging in branding exercises, mapping out priorities, and building marketing, operations, menu, and technology. In June 2020—during the initial rise of COVID—the first rebranded store opened in West Jordan, Utah, near Salt Lake City. The location came with a contemporary logo and graphics, Hawaiian décor, and pre-packaged, branded coffees for purchase.

“Rarely do you get the opportunity to have an established brand that you can wipe the slate clean,” Snyder says. “We had was a great name, we had great product, but everything else needed to be rebuilt from scratch and built from the ground up.”

The rebuild didn’t stop there, however. In those early days of the pandemic, Bad Ass Coffee didn’t have an online ordering platform. But the leadership team quickly pivoted and integrated short-term solutions that helped stores remain open while other restaurants couldn’t. The adjustment was so effective that within about four months, sales exceeded pre-COVID levels.

During that time, it also became clear that drive-thru was king. In 2020, the channel went from increasing orders by 4 percent in January year-over-year to 22 percent in December, and represented 44 percent of off-premises orders, according to The NPD Group. In the year ending October 2021, the channel grew visits by 9 percent year-over-year and by 23 percent versus 2019.

Bad Ass Coffee was largely inline at that point, with a handful of endcap drive-thru units. Snyder knew that had to change if the brand wanted to compete post-COVID.

“We needed to have a variety of models that would work with the individual franchisee for where they're at and what sort of real estate opportunity is available to them,” the CEO says.

The brand started by perfecting its existing endcap design. Then in late summer 2020, Bad Ass Coffee explored a double drive-thru concept that became the inspiration for two new prototypes.

One is a freestanding drive-thru with a full café that spans roughly 1,650 to 1,800 square feet. The first is set to open in Hendersonville, Tennessee—in the Nashville metropolitan area—in late Q3.

It's part of the largest franchise deal in company history. Under the agreement, Rothwell Development will open 18 stores in Tennessee, including four in Knoxville, two in Gatlinburg, and 12 in the greater Nashville market. There’s also an option to debut an additional 15-20 shops.

“We began working on that [freestanding prototype] the fall of 2021, knowing that we had a developer in Tennessee who was looking for real estate, was looking for dirt to build brand new buildings from the ground up,” Snyder says.

The second prototype is a double-drive thru that’s 500–740 square feet with a pickup window and no interior seating. It’s scheduled to open in Q4 2022. Snyder says this model could manifest itself in multiple ways. It could be one with two traditional drive-thru lanes and a menuboard, or it could feature one lane for mobile pickup orders. Bad Ass Coffee is also exploring other technologies that would facilitate curbside pickup.

“I think everyone is interested in the drive-thru right now,” Snyder says. “Real estate is a challenge. Whether you're a franchise or corporate restaurant brand, real estate is really challenging. It's expensive.”