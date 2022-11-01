Biscuit Belly Capitalizes on Breakfast Boom

Lauren Coulter, director of franchising and development for Biscuit Belly, expected negotiation talks to go a lot differently in the face of inflation, supply chain mishaps, and a potential recession.

Instead, she’s found operators want to be in this business. The fast casual has partnered with franchisees that have made a certain number of commitments with other concepts, and they've shifted plans to build more Biscuit Belly restaurants.

Coulter owes this significant move to the six-unit chain’s unit economics. Chicken prices, a major protein on the brand’s menu, are coming down. Eggs and butter should stay high through the end of the year because of baking season, but in theory, those should fall as well once the new year hits. Average labor costs are 27.33 percent and cost of goods sold is 28.33 percent. And the average ticket is roughly $26. Food can be delivered in as little as 10 minutes, and table turns happen as quickly as 10-25 minutes, promising higher volumes. Not to mention, stores close at 2 p.m., creating a favorable schedule for franchisees and employees.

“They want to be in restaurants, they want to be in a new thing,” Coulter says. “And so we're just lucky that they're seeing the unit economics and what it costs to open a Biscuit Belly is favorable when you compare it to some of these other concepts. And I think we're definitely walking that fine line of making our spaces feel warm and fun and engaging without breaking the bank if you will. I mean recently this weekend we had a new store open and really, I felt it leveled up the interior design of the space. But nothing that we're doing is wildly expensive. It’s an exciting and cool place to be right now.”

Kentucky-based Biscuit Belly, founded by Coulter and her husband, Chad, in 2019, began franchising in 2020. The company now has six locations across Kentucky, Indiana, and Georgia, with two franchise stores in Lexington, Kentucky, and Acworth, Georgia. The company recently closed one of its Louisville locations after struggles with staffing shortages, higher cost of goods and utilities, and lower sales volumes. Despite the closure, Chad Coulter said Biscuit Belly will continue to build more in the Louisville market.

The chain projects next year to be the biggest growth on record, with 8-12 openings across Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Kentucky. Ideally, Coulter says, Biscuit Belly will eventually be able to march further west, with deals in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

There are roughly 20 stores under development. The priority is growing with existing partners who have shown eagerness to expand beyond their agreed-upon development contract, which is typically three to five units. Coulter says there’s potential that a couple of more deals could be struck before the year is over, worth about six restaurants.

Biscuit Belly primarily targets communities with plenty of tech-savvy young professional households. The chain requires 2,800 to 3,000 square feet in either an inline or endcap situation; preferably the latter so it can take advantage of patio space. The company believes its branding works in up-and-coming neighborhoods, denser downtown areas, or a newly built strip mall.