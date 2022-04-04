Bobby Flay's Burger Concept Looks to Disrupt Franchising Segment

From television shows to cookbooks and restaurants, Bobby Flay’s name has become an international brand.

His latest venture comes in the form of Bobby’s Burgers, which he co-founded with business partner Laurence Kretchmer. The young, four-unit fast casual is now embarking on a franchising effort to bring the better burger brand to more markets and customers.

“The concept is at a place where it’s ready and well-positioned to scale,” Kretchmer says.

The chain is currently based in four high-profile settings—Harrah’s, Caesars Palace, and the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, and Yankee Stadium in New York. The locations are indicative of the restaurant’s desire to provide top-notch experiences in a memorable setting.

Kretchmer, who is also a managing partner, says the team intentionally opened the first set of Bobby’s restaurants in two of the busiest U.S. dining markets. The company wanted to ensured it could operate in hectic environments prior to franchising. It also gave Bobby’s the opportunity to observe how customers interacted with the brand in different settings, like casinos and stadiums.

The chain will partner with franchisees who have proven track records of operating successful, top-quality concepts and can execute at the highest level.

“We’ve always focused on quality over quantity,” Kretchmer says. “We’re focused on awarding opportunities to seasoned, multi-unit operators who really understand the industry, but also have the entrepreneurial spirit to be part of the growth of a new brand … someone who shares our sensibilities about the importance of quality, execution, and consistency.”

The restaurant will offer operators a menu that's fairly easy to produce. Bobby’s features seven burgers, two sandwiches, several sides, and five milkshakes. The slimmer menu will help potential franchisees maintain profitability and similar experiences at each location, Kretchmer explains.

“Standards are critical,” he says. “We’re execution maniacs. After coming up with an idea, we do everything we can to make sure it’s trainable and retrainable … if it’s not great, we’re not serving it. It has to be great.”

The Paris Hotel store serves breakfast items, but Kretchmer doesn’t expect that to be commonplace in future franchised outlets—only where the company deems appropriate.

“Maybe certain downtown locations, high-traffic locations,” he says. “When we open in an airport, you can better believe we’ll have breakfast.”