Bojangles Dreams of Becoming Next Global Chicken Brand

Bojangles’ strategic roadmap is supported by a tripod of operational and cultural infrastructure, explains Chief Growth Officer Jose Costa.

The first leg is foundation, which is about running flawless operations and customer service while maintaining speed of service, product quality, and maintenance of facilities. The next support beam is modernization—bringing relevancy to the brand, both inside the store and outside the four walls through an omnichannel strategy. The final leg revolves around growth of topline sales and unit count.

That’s how Bojangles plans to expand beyond its 775 restaurants across 18 states. Right now, the chain is primarily known throughout the Southeast, with strongholds in the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia. But Bojangles wants to shed its status as a regional brand and promote contiguous growth to areas like Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

Bojangles wants to become a global chain, with goals of opening 100 restaurants per year.

“We have over-hired across the organization to be a national and international brand," Costa says. "Probably 80 percent of my time is focused on domestic growth. And as we embark into the second half of the year and 2022, the other 20 percent will increase on the international front. But we will be crossing the 1,000 mark in the next three years approximately. We want to be a national brand. That's what we're building toward, and the team we put in place, everyone we've hired—our dreams are big.”

The quick-service chain is in a position to accomplish those feats with three profitable dayparts and an AUV of $1.9 million. Bojangles is also in the chicken category, which Costa says is the fastest-growing protein domestically and internationally. To his point, chicken entrees at U.S. restaurants increased 4 percent in the year ending April 2021, according to the NPD Group.

The brand is setting this bar for itself almost three years after being sold for $593.7 million to Durational Capital Management and The Jordan Company. Prior to that, the chain was public for roughly three years. At the time of the transaction, same-store sales declined 0.2 percent in the previous quarter, with a 0.8 percent drop at corporate units and a 0.1 percent slip at franchised stores. To kickstart a turnaround, the chain rolled out a “restaurant portfolio optimization program” to close underperforming stores and refranchise others.

Costa says the first two years under new leadership were spent working on the groundwork and fueling modernization. In year three, the pipeline is building, especially after the installation of Bojangles’ first-ever franchise sales team. The new group covers regions, whereas in the past, everyone was responsible for the entire country. Sales team members Eric Roschel (Northeast), Mark Levis (Southwest), Tarji Carter (Midwest, Alabama, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico), and Leigh Ann Stump (Southeast, Ohio, and Indiana), have years of restaurant development experience at brands like Papa John’s Krystal, Papa Murphy’s, Checker’s, Captain D’s, Domino’s, Dunkin’, Cinnabon, Edible, and more.

“We spent two years fixing processes, tools, and becoming a lot more analytical or scientific on our approach to go-to-market and building the right tools, processes, and hiring the right team,” Costa says. “And I think right now we're in a good place from the way we think about prospecting, screening franchisees, training franchisees. Our training program today is six months. [Before] the new team, it was a fraction of that number. We pride ourselves on identifying good operators, training them the right way, and empowering them to run great restaurants.”