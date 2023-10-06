To Boost Expansion, MOOYAH is Willing to Invest in Operators

In some cases, existing operators without a development obligation wanted to get into the game. For instance, the multi-store franchisee in Madison, Wisconsin, began looking for sites after the incentive was announced. The restaurateur is scheduled to open another location in October.
"I've had six or seven franchise groups—that did not have plans to grow—decide to add another location because of the incentive," Willmarth says. "And that's been a great response. Any time you can have your long-time successful franchisees who see what you're doing and believe in it enough to add more locations, that's a good indication you're on the right track."
MOOYAH is on pace to finish 2022 with eight opened restaurants, after predicting it would open 14 stores, according to its FDD. Willmarth attributes the lower-than-anticipated figure to longer timelines around permitting, construction, lease negotiations, and the loan approval process at banks. The process of debuting stores, which typically took six months, now takes approximately eight to nine months. That wider stretch will kick some openings into Q1 of next year.
Willmarth is expecting 20-22 new locations in 2024. MOOYAH hasn't opened that many locations in a calendar year in over a decade. The brand is focused on building in existing markets, which span from California to Florida. There's organic interest in the Midwest corridor; the CEO says a franchisee in St. Louis will likely open two units next year. Another deal is pending in Michigan.
MOOYAH is equipping franchisees with slimmer prototypes, kiosk ordering, and updated digital offerings to compete in the changing quick-service landscape. The company upgraded the engine behind its online ordering system and launched an enhanced version of its mobile app and loyalty program. Guests now earn one point per dollar spent with reward tiers of 25, 50, 75, and 100. Previously MOOYAH used a banked dollar system that gave customers a $10 credit after they earned 100 points.
"We find that people really like that type of architecture where I know that as I earn points eventually, if I come four or five times, I'll be able to get a free burger on my fifth or sixth visit," Willmarth says. "I think that's been a little bit easier for people to wrap their heads around."