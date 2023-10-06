To Boost Expansion, MOOYAH is Willing to Invest in Operators

Doug Willmarth, CEO of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, has an interest in building franchise success for the next 20 years. The goal is a difficult one. Throw in an operating environment where rates are going up and real estate is slim, the path becomes incredibly narrow.

The chain entered 2023 with 78 U.S.-based restaurants, with all but one being franchised. It lost a net of three stores last year, after gaining a net of three in 2021 and two in 2020. As of early October, the website listed about 70 domestic units across 22 states. The brand's U.S. footprint hasn't been that low since the start of 2015.

Willmarth says the fast casual is still garnering "a lot of interest" in the face of economic challenges. With uncertainty still out there, MOOYAH leaders felt it was important to partner with operators to ensure they had a wider chance to be successful. The brand figures that if it puts skin in the game, franchisees will be quicker to open their second, third, and even fourth restaurants.

So the brand created a multi-faceted franchise incentive package to get the ball rolling on development deals. The first aspect is mitigating higher start-up costs by putting more money in franchisees' pockets. MOOYAH's royalty rate is 6 percent, but for each new store agreement, operators pay 3 percent in their first year, 4 percent in their second year, and 5 percent in their third year. The brand will also partner with franchisees on grand opening marketing by matching the first $5,000 investment dollar-for-dollar. For multi-unit franchisees, up to three outlets can be part of the program.

"We really believe that a good marketing investment in the first six to 12 months is really important to get awareness out there and get people in the door and trying our product because we have the best cheeseburger in the world," Willmarth says. "We know that's going to sell when people eat it. ... We're very passionate about people spending at least $10,000 behind marketing as they open their restaurant."

MOOYAH has seen a roughly 50 percent increase in franchise applications since announcing the incentives. A handful of development deals are currently pending and there are a few more in discussion.