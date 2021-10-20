Caribou Coffee Adds U.S. Franchising to Growth Journey

For the first time in its nearly 30-year history, Caribou Coffee will franchise in the U.S., a historic benchmark that resulted from three crucial factors, says CEO John Butcher.

The initial driver was the roll out of the Caribou Cabin design in 2019. The prototype is a 600-square-foot drive-thru model with a walk-up window, but no indoor seating. The restaurant provides a full coffee bar, limited food options and an outside patio seating/dining space, according to the brand’s FDD. The coffee chain has since opened 17 of these stores, with another roughly half-dozen scheduled to open by the end of 2021.

The second contributing factor, according to Butcher, is that Caribou has been “pressure tested” for the past 18 months because of COVID. Despite those challenges, the CEO says the brand continues to fare “incredibly strong.”

The third and final aspect is the formation of Panera Brands, a recently formed fast-casual platform featuring Panera, Caribou, and Einstein Bros. Bagels. The three concepts combine for nearly 4,000 locations and 110,000 employees across 10 countries. Butcher says the new alignment pairs Caribou with “other premium successful companies and provides access to help us accelerate and amplify our growth in some key areas.”

“We feel like now is the time for all those reasons,” the CEO notes.

Domestic franchising will be Caribou’s fourth lever of growth, with the current three being U.S. licensing (135 stores), company-run outlets (314), and international franchising (269).

Butcher says corporate store expansion will remain a priority, as will licensing, which is similar to franchising. Under this partnership, Caribou signs deals with host facilities that have built-in captive audiences, like airports, college campuses, casinos, resorts, and corporate headquarters. The executive views these kiosks as opportunities to build awareness and set up future franchisees for success. This type of format offers a full coffee bar, food options, and some seating where space is available, the FDD states. Kiosks are approximately 300 to 1,000 square feet and may allow for a drive-thru.

Although the U.S. franchising strategy is new, Caribou isn’t initiating the program without precedent. The coffee chain has franchised internationally since about 2005, and Butcher says this experience provides Caribou a head start and gives the company confidence that it will know how to support future U.S. operators.

The executive notes that Caribou has high brand awareness throughout the Midwest and Southeast, so those will be the key markets in which the brand will look for “sophisticated proven operators in the franchise space to help us develop.” Amid this process, the chain will be focused on quality of operators, and not quantity.

“We want the right franchises,” Butcher says. “We want high-quality, high-caliber people that care about our brand and care about serving people as much as we do. We'll have high expectations for the growth that we instigate, but it needs to be the right growth. We are focusing our attention on finding the right partners, not a lot of partners.”