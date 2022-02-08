CAVA is Emerging from COVID a Fast-Casual Powerhouse

At this stage of the pandemic story, what does it mean to offer the best of both worlds in fast casual? It’s a question CAVA CEO Brett Schulman believes he has a clear view of.

Traditionally, the category held two sides of the same token of differentiation—convenience to rival quick service, but with elevated hospitality, and quality to make casual dining rethink their value proposition. Yet shifting dynamics have brought expectations somewhere else.

“It’s not so much a surprise to us, but I think the demise of the in-restaurant dining experience is exaggerated,” he says. “We see full dining rooms in many of our restaurants, but what that’s translated to is more frequent occasions from our guests.”

During COVID, CAVA’s dinner business—already healthy pre-pandemic, Schulman says—grew by 10 percent. It’s further proof the customer has arrived at an inflection the category can latch onto.

Diners have figured out how to use CAVA in different ways for different experiences, at different times of the day. “Whether that’s lunch or dinner, or even grabbing a meal if it’s a shoulder period if they’re on the go during their day,” Schulman says, “running around doing errands.”

In response, CAVA is well ahead of its 2019 baselines. COVID served as an accelerant to many of the trends it previously plotted underneath the surface. Things like building out an engineering team and launching marketplace-aided delivery. Curbside. Also, an in-house digital ecosystem that gives CAVA control over its off-premises efforts.

Before COVID, digital orders represented 20 percent of CAVA’s transactions. It was as high as 50 percent in some urban units. Overall at the depth of lockdowns, it rose to 70 percent and has moderated in recent months, closer to 40 percent. However, it’s only the percentage basis that’s settled. From a dollar point, CAVA’s digital sales have stayed sticky. Couple that with an in-store comeback, and you have the foundation driving sales higher than 2019 marks.

It’s a broader conversation, though, Schulman says, around how this all defines CAVA’s future. And it returns to the “best of both worlds” shift. “You talk about it from a convenience standpoint—you pretty much have a drive-thru menu in your hand with your phone now,” Schulman says. “Or a kiosk in your hand that you can order from. And whether you pick it up from our window or pick it up off a shelf, it’s a pretty convenient experience.”

“You can have that [quick-service restaurant] convenience with the quality of a fast-casual experience,” he continues. “But you can also have the ambiance or the quality of food that you can get in casual dining without the time or price commitment.”

It isn’t taking shape entirely organically. In 2019, CAVA began to open drive-thru digital pickup windows, which it continues to expand today. These have served as an ideal way to meet pandemic needs, Schulman says, while opening access points and enabling new and core customers to interact with CAVA as the moment calls for it. That’s only carried over as guests return to in-store visits. “They’ve gained the increased awareness of being able to get their favorite CAVA meal,” he says. “How they want it, when they want, where they want it.”

When CAVA acquired Zoës Kitchen in 2018 for $300 million, the brand already leaned heavily into its suburban footprint as it targeted growth in America’s Sun Belt. Today, 80 percent of CAVA’s restaurants, even notwithstanding the Zoës deal, are suburban. Zoës footprint is nearly 100 percent so.