Chester's Chicken Injects Life into Brand with Elevated Image

At Chester’s Chicken, things can get a bit messy. Guests might hear oil splattering. Flour might be on an employee’s apron. But that mess leads to freshness, VP of Marketing William Culpepper says.

That differentiator is something Chester’s is building upon with its new redesign this month.

“We wanted to lean into the fact that we are hand breading and frying fresh chicken in our stores every day, which we think is a major point of differentiation,” Culpepper says. “It’s going to be a little bit messy, but it will also be delicious.”

The redesign reflects changing times with a red, white, blue, and yellow color palette, updated menu boards, and modern architectural and interior brand elements. Chester’s brought the updates to life with the help of brand experience and architecture firm Nelson Worldwide, which has also completed work for Google, Yum! Brands, Disney, and Target.

“It was just time for us to up our game and create a much more upscale experience and more modern experience for our guests so we could stand out in what's becoming a very competitive market,” Culpepper says.

Since the last refresh in the early 2000s, the brand’s core aesthetic has remained largely the same, but the industry hasn’t.

Chester’s, a chicken chain with more than 1,200 units primarily in convenience stores, supermarkets, and travel centers, watched as more nontraditional locations brought in quick-service competition.

“We're not competing against roller grill hot dogs and freezer to fryer burritos like if we were in the 1990s,” Culpepper says. “Now we're competing against a lot of the big name [quick-service restaurant] players who are starting to move into convenience stores and travel stops.”

The Durant, Oklahoma, location based in a Love’s Travel Shop first unveiled the redesign earlier in August. Recently opened stores in Monroe, Louisiana, and Elk Grove Village, Illinois, showcased the new design, too.

Culpepper says the core of Chester’s is still the same, but with a bolder, cleaner, and more modern expression. The redesign built on the chain’s established brand, and notably, Chester the chicken mascot.

“We just sort of simplified and honed in on what really makes people gravitate to Chester, which is his smile and his eyes,” Culpepper says. “He’s just got this really welcoming personality.”

Chester’s design was built to be highly adaptive and flexible because of the chain's longstanding tradition of going into existing spaces. But with the rebrand, Chester’s wanted to design a restaurant from the ground up with every aspect specially chosen—from paint colors and light fixtures to wall and floor tiles.

Since opening the redesigned stores, both the franchisee and customer community seem to love it, and the topline response has been positive, Culpepper says.