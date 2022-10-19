A Chick-fil-A Operator Finds Magic with Three-Day Workweek

Chick-fil-A operator Justin Lindsey had a wall full of plaques and sales to make even the top-flight restaurants blush. His Miami store earned the brand’s overall sales and profit honor four out of five years running, which is no mean feat given Chick-fil-A’s industry-busting average-unit volumes. But a thought was nagging him.

Lindsey looked at his schedule and leaders next to the bottom line. “I realized, I’m asking a ton of these folks,” he says. “They’re literally working 70 hours a week, week in and week out.” To achieve the marks Lindsey was hitting, staff sacrificed vacations. They’d joke about being exhausted and needing to go home and collapse. “Honestly, I can do better,” he recalls.

Lindsey didn’t think bumping PTO or benefits was bold enough. At the least, it wasn’t anything novel. A three-day workweek, however?

Lindsey’s decided to create two “pods” of employees who would essentially condense their week-long schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts. He began the program in February and has appreciated 100 percent retention at the management level since. There’s 18 store leaders involved along with about 20 front-line employees.

Just recently, with the three-day workweek headlining the listing, his restaurant collected more than 420 applicants from a job opening.

There are a few reasons the program resonated, Lindsey says. For workers, it gives them a set schedule and ability to plan lives outside of work in advance. There’s also a seven-day stretch each month where somebody gets off.

Operationally, it’s made a tangible difference, too, he adds, since it solved another pressing concern. Lindsey would often sit with managers after a busy day and ask why inconsistencies spiked and faded throughout a day, but especially in the afternoons. Speed of service faltered, dining rooms would get cluttered. “I said, ‘why are you surprised by that?’” Lindsey says. “You have one leader leaving at 2 and another coming in who hasn’t been there all day and they’re trying to count registers and get everything done. Basically, you get in a good rhythm and then you go home for the day.”

The three-day workweek eliminates that revolving-door approach. Leaders are locked in for longer periods of the day and the pods establish consistency through familiarity and stability.

“They know the strengths and weaknesses of each other, and they can work through that together as a group,” Lindsey says.

Flipping to this labor model didn’t come without hurdles. Lindsey says it was tough initially from a communications angle. Employees were intrigued, but the idea didn’t always click, which is sensible considering there’s no case point to compare to.

Lindsey sent an email teamwide and then started sharing Google forms and surveys. If somebody was interested, they filled it out. Every employee who did so, the store’s management held a one-on-one to gather their thoughts. “We started answering questions,” he says.

Would it cost hours (and pay)? It wouldn’t. What would a day look like? Lindsey explained the block schedule. He shared the seven-consecutive days off benefit and what might happen if they had to call out sick for a 13-hour shift. “We were very clear with them from the beginning,” he says. “We said, ‘look, this is uncharted territory.’ I don’t know that this has ever been done but if you’re going to do this, you’re going to come on a journey with us.”