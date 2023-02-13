Chipotle Vet Forms Multi-Brand Platform for Rising Fast Casuals

Phil Petrilli is very much interested in being on the ground level of growth-ready fast casuals. He’s enamored with what the category brings consumers.

“I mean it's given birth to just so many terrific brands and quite honestly, so many terrific food offerings that are now available to consumers in a format that really fits the way so many dining consumers today need to interact with their food sources,” Petrilli says.

The industry veteran played a role in the rise of some of the biggest players in the space. He was a regional director for Chipotle from June 1999 to May 2012. For context, the category leader had just 16 locations when McDonald’s invested in 1998, and by the time Petrilli left, there were more than 1,300. He also worked at Noodles & Company as an executive vice president of operations from May 2012 to June 2016, during which the brand went public.

He loves it so much that in late 2020 he formed Untamed Brands, a group intending to “unlock the wildness” of emerging fast casuals and help them reach places they never imagined possible. Thus far, Untamed has taken ownership of taim, a 12-unit Mediterranean chain based in New York, New Jersey, and Maryland, and Hot Chicken Takeover, a seven-unit brand in Central and Northeast Ohio.

The company acquires these founder-led concepts and breaks down the wall they hit around five to 10 units.

“To watch how many—and it's a significant percentage—of these small brands at that size that just stall out around that five, six, seven-location unit size, or even worse, just eventually disappear, I really started to dissect why is that such a common outcome when to that point, there was some really proven points of success,” Petrilli says.

When he stepped back and looked at the bigger picture, the problem wasn’t that hard to explain. The business size and its complexity outgrows resources. He typically sees these fast casuals being run by a single founder—may be a few partners that helped start the business—and a small junior level team that tries to manage critical areas, like supply chain, real estate, human resources, and marketing. He’s observed one or two people trying do complete these tasks, not necessarily being an expert in any of them. Even if they were, there’s but so many hours in the day.

“Many, many private equity investors have tried to solve it through touting their network of advisors,” Petrilli explains. “'We have this ex-CEO from this restaurant company that’s on our advisory board, and we'll give you time with that person to pick his or her brain or the facts.'"

“But ultimately those people, great as they may be are just that—they're advisors,” he adds. “You’re going to get an hour or two of their time, maybe a quarter, maybe a month. And you're certainly probably not going to get a lot of hands-on work.”

Untamed is comprised of full-time employees that have grown restaurants at a large scale and understand pitfalls to avoid, Petrilli says. He serves as CEO, and he’s joined by a CFO, COO, chief development officer, head of brand marketing, and head of supply chain. Each of them bring experience from the fast-casual segment, including Chipotle, Nando’s Restaurant Group, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Le Pain Quotidien, and Panera.

The company purchased taim around the beginning of 2021 and bought Hot Chicken Takeover during the final week of that same year. Combined, the brands operate 19 locations, and by the end of 2023, the goal is to reach 35 stores. The bulk of those units will be taim just because Untamed has owned the concept longer, which means there’s been more time to build the real estate pipeline. Petrilli says growth will level out between the two chains in 2024.