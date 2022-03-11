Cicis Gets Behind Growth of Budding Dillas Quesadillas

Kyle Gordon, owner and co-founder of rising fast casual Dillas Quesadillas, knew two years ago large-scale expansion was in his brand’s future. He just needed the right growth partner to make it happen.

Amid those conversations, Anand Gala, managing partner of Gala Capital Partners, kept surfacing. With Dillas being a Texas-based brand, it fit. Gala Capital owns MOOYAH Burgers, a fast casual headquartered in Plano, Texas, and also co-owns Cicis, which calls Dallas home.

“We were really looking for a group that could bring a lot of experience, not just capital,” Gordon explains. “The capital was something that was interesting to us, but we were in a pretty good position financially. We really needed some guidance. We really needed somebody to help us scale up and take it to the next level.”

When Gordon and Gala conversed, the Dillas executive quickly recognized they spoke the same language in terms of restaurants, core values, and people. After nearly a year of talking through the arrangement, the fast casual officially announced the growth partnership at the beginning of March.

Currently, Dillas has seven stores throughout North Texas and Louisiana. The menu consists of nine “Primo Quesadillas,” like the Buffalo Bacon (chicken, red onion, bacon, blue cheese, cheese blend buttermilk ranch) and the Lone Star (smoked brisket, red onion, cilantro, barbecue sauce, and cheese blend jalapeño ranch).

Since its founding in 2013, the typical cadence has been one or two restaurant openings per year, and sometimes none. With the backing of Gala Capital, the company is eyeing its biggest growth spurt by far with nearly 20 projected store openings across 2022 and 2023.

“We really talk about real estate, the direction of the company, stuff like that, but from a day-to-day perspective, there's not a whole lot of involvement,” says Gordon, explaining the nature of the partnership. “I'm still the founder, CEO, make all decisions, the buck stops with me type of deal. But they're definitely there to help guide us, move us in the right direction, and provide resources as needed—as much or as little as we need actually.”