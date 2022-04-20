Cinnabon, Carvel to Form Ultimate Sweet Treat Concept

The love for Cinnabon is strong, says Kristen Hartman, president of special category at Focus Brands.

Consumers have repeatedly told the company that more access is necessary. As it stands now, the chain is historically linked to nontraditional locations—most notably mall food courts and kiosks. That space has served Cinnabon well over the years, Hartman says, and there’s plenty of whitespace for additional locations.

But there’s a big world outside of malls, airports, and travel centers. As Focus navigated through the pandemic, the company felt it was time Cinnabon move to the streets and play bigger than its 37-year legacy.

“As we started to think about that, we thought, OK, we want to continue to grow in the right malls and nontraditional locations, but moving streetside meant that we wanted to really take the opportunity to expand the brand and what it stood for and the number of times people would visit,” Hartman says.

The conversations have been years in the making. Focus leveraged consumer research to understand what people thought of each specialty brand individually (Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s, Jamba, Carvel) and how they might perform branded together.

When Cinnabon and Carvel as a bakeshop/creamery was suggested, Hartman says the idea “just lit people up” in online focus groups. The participants ideated with Focus, helping it formulate what this concept could entail.

Out of those meetings, Cinnabon Swirl was born.

Instead of creating two signs as seen in typical co-branded concepts, Focus went with “Cinnabon Swirl” as the main attraction and “Featuring Carvel Soft Serve” as the secondary piece to expand customers’ minds, Hartman explains.

“We wanted them to see the sign and go, ‘Hmm. I know I love Cinnabon, and I love Carvel and I love ice cream, what's in there?” the executive says. “It sets off that idea of discovery and exploration.”

Cinnabon will have its classic rolls and either Minibons or BonBites, while Carvel will have its cones and cups. Potential new menu items include peanut butter and jelly and mint chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches and mashups of Cinnabon and Carvel, like a Center of the Roll Sundae.

The concept's architecture and decor will feel like a “beautiful marriage between the two brands” in terms of space and color palette, Hartman says. To develop this vision, Focus partnered with Sterling-Rice Group, a consultancy agency that’s played a role in brand refreshes for both Cinnabon and Carvel.

“They really had all of the thinking behind both of those brands, so they could bring it together,” Hartman says. "I want it to feel like a community gathering place. I want it to be where friends and family can come together and just enjoy some Cinnabon goodness and some ice cream. So that gathering aspect is important. I think that it should be a place that kids want to go after school, families want to go in the evenings, families want to go on Saturday or on Sunday—just that little sweet treat retreat.”