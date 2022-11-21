Cousins Subs Elevates 50-Year Legacy with Former NFL Star Donald Driver

Shortly after Driver and Cousins signed the paperwork, he spent time working in the restaurants, and what became apparent is that he’s still a household name in Green Bay.
“I mean people go nuts,” Specht says. “They want pictures with him. Donald is running food out to our parked cars in the drive-thru and the expression on people's faces, it was hilarious. He is beloved. I had people calling the stores saying ‘Is Donald still there? I'm a huge fan. I have all this stuff.’ We're like, ‘Get here soon, he may be leaving.’ So people came in, they show old trading cards and old Donald Driver stuff from his Packers days. So he's a household name, particularly in Green Bay, and again, I think it's because of his character. He lives in Texas now, but he feels that Green Bay is his home and there's just this mutual love and respect for one another.”
As Driver spent time as an hourly worker, the customer service stood out to him the most. He took account of the interactions employees had with guests and appreciated the importance of making every person feel welcomed. All it takes is a simple interaction and “how are you doing?”
The former athlete believes one of his biggest assets will be building awareness for Cousins, which doesn’t have much brand recognition outside the Midwest. He also loves making people happy, and he doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty—two non-negotiable prerequisites for working in the restaurant industry.
“I had to survive for everything that I wanted to accomplish, and that's what I feel like even being a part of Cousins Subs now,” Driver says. “That's what I still have to continue to do. I think sometimes people just want to use their name and hope that the opportunity presents itself where people just start to support you. That's not going to happen. People want to know that you care, and me being there, being behind taking orders, walking orders out to people's cars, having a conversation with them, giving them hugs, it goes a long way.”
Although it’s too early to tell what Driver’s impact will be, Cousins is beating sales from 2021, which was a record year. Specht believes the Green Bay market will play a big role in continuing those marks. Cousins opened a new freestanding flagship drive-thru store inside that market earlier in 2022, so the investment is there. Driver’s presence just amplifies it.
Looking at the bigger picture, Cousins’ goal is to open eight or nine restaurants in 2023, including Indianapolis, a new market for the brand. Specht also sees additional opportunities in the home state of Wisconsin. Much of that growth will be based off marketing plans with Driver and seeing what doors open. Long-term, expansion will likely follow the I-65 corridor, which runs from Northwest Indiana to Southwest Alabama, touching Kentucky and Tennessee along the way.
No matter how much expansion there is, Specht says, the most vital part is that culture is maintained and protected. Adding Driver helps ensure that mission.
“We look forward to a lot of years of growth,” Specht says. “I mean, he feels like he's part of the family and he certainly is. At the same time, he didn't get where he was without a tremendous amount of drive, and I think he will push us. He will push new ideas, will continue to offer his energy, and his ideas, which I think will be a good thing for us because it will continue to help us think big picture and where we want to go next.”