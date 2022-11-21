Cousins Subs Elevates 50-Year Legacy with Former NFL Star Donald Driver

More than a year ago, Cousins Subs CEO Christine Specht met retired Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver on a golf course, wondering if maybe the two sides could do business together.

The partnership makes complete sense. Cousins, a brand with 50-plus years of equity, is based in Wisconsin, and Donald Driver spent all 14 years of his football career with the Packers, even winning a Super Bowl in the 2010 season. The proposition seemed like such a great fit that Driver actually had the same idea 20 years ago and called Cousins Subs, but the brand never messaged him back.

“I said, ‘I promise you, I don't know anything about it,’” Specht says. “I said, ‘I would have called you back.’ I told him, ‘all good things come to those who wait.’ so I think we were a different business back then, and I think today what Cousins is doing, we were just poised to strike up this partnership.”

The 94-unit Cousins is a privately held family business, so inviting an outsider into the fold—especially someone of this magnitude—is unprecedented. But so is Driver’s motivation to succeed, says Specht. One of the things she’s most impressed with is that his career didn’t end with football. In addition to philanthropic efforts, he won season 14 of Dancing with the Stars.

“Somebody who has that entrepreneurial spirit really understands just how hard you have to work at something to be successful,” says Specht, describing Driver’s personality. “And I think Donald, he's proven that on the field, but I think he's more than proven that off the field as well, so that was something that I felt was a good fit. Additionally, he's a good person. You get what you see. When you see Donald and he's got that big smile and he's warm and engaging, well that's all legitimate. There’s no show there. That is who he is. He gives glory to God, he recognizes where he came from, where he is now, and his mindset, his values, it fits who we are as a company.”

The two sides signed a joint venture agreement, something Cousins has never done before. Driver and the restaurant will share corporate ownership of six locations in the Fox Valley area of Northeast Wisconsin, including two in Green Bay, two in Oshkosh, one in Appleton, and one in Neenah. Specht says Cousins decided to use this format instead of franchising because it wanted the partnership to go beyond just ownership. The company plans to use his likeness with its branding and advertising. He won’t necessarily become the face of the brand, but he instead will complement what the restaurant is already trying to accomplish. Specht notes that Driver has a wide network—more than any typical franchisee—and Cousins hopes to leverage those resources for growth.

From Driver’s perspective, what attracted him two decades ago is still the same—the taste of the sandwich and the familial culture. He dreamed of a chance to buy into a company he loved, and he wasn’t going to turn down Cousins when the opportunity presented itself a second time.

“The foundation has already been built for 50-plus years, and now I get the opportunity to help them continue to be established in the community for the next 50-plus years,” Driver says.