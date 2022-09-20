COVID is No Match for Smashburger's Development Dreams

The first digital drive-thru unit is under construction in Houston and will open toward the end of 2022. Smashburger recently bought out a Colorado Springs franchisee who operated two traditional drive-thru restaurants, and those will eventually be converted to mobile order lanes. Overall, by this time next year, Bachmann says the chain should have five virtual drive-thrus (four corporate, one franchise), and it will be looking to add the same technology to as many other restaurants as possible. In urban footprints where that ordering channel may not make sense, Smashburger will explore adding pedestrian pickup windows.
“My version of virtual drive-thru is really focusing in on making it a very fast transaction and a singular action,” Bachmann says. “In other words, we're hoping people are going to use their phones or go online on their computers, whatever it may be, to place an order, make a payment of the order, and then go into our single lane and pick up. We're really focused on that. I think that's the wave of the future.”
Smashburger is also dipping its toes into the casual-dining segment with a full-service bar inside a Denver restaurant. Some of the beverages include Blackberry Smash, Smoke and Spice Margarita, Coconut Mule, and Smash Rum Punch. The bar area is segregated from the dining room to not interrupt families still wanting a fast-casual experience. More are coming in New York City (two); Alexandria, Virginia; and Columbus, Ohio, on the campus of The Ohio State University.