COVID is No Match for Smashburger's Development Dreams

Smashburger president Carl Bachmann isn’t the best person to ask how inflationary macroeconomic factors are impacting franchisees.

That’s only because he isn’t seeing any of it. The chain recently signed a deal for 15 restaurants in and around Tampa, Florida, with franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International. The existing operator already owns two Tampa and five Philadelphia restaurants and signed another development agreement to open three units in Pennsylvania’s Leigh Valley.

“Our franchisees actually have been more optimistic than ever, and we've seen growth when we remodel,” Bachmann says. “So we've actually had more interest in our brand and franchising during these tough times financially then we did previously. We've made so many changes to the brand over my first three years here. I think that's starting to pay off. And people are starting to get excited about our brand. We have existing franchisees growing, and we've had more interest from new franchisees in the last few months than we've had in years.”

The roughly 240-unit fast casual is projected to open 15-20 restaurants this year, 20-25 in 2023, and closer to 30 in 2024. Bachmann owes that unit growth increase to the comprehensive revamp that’s taken place since he joined in 2019. To begin, Smashburger increased the size of its burgers, buns, and bacon to showcase its commitment to quality. The company proceeded to do the same when it came to real estate. The chain switched its site selection to a regionalized hub-and-spoke approach to take advantage of supply chain, operations, and more media penetration per dollar. The brand also changed its color palette from fast-food reds, browns, and yellows to modern lighter colors, added a TV for dine-in guests, changed in-store music, and updated its logo to include a smasher, signifying what the brand is known for. Counters were lowered and kitchens were opened so customers could see the hand-smashing process.

The first prototype with all of these changes opened August 2020 in Boston. Since then, every store debut has been molded in this updated image, and 75 percent of the corporate footprint has been remodeled. Franchisees are starting projects on existing stores, too. But further innovation is on the horizon.

Smashburger is intently focused on a virtual drive-thru design, meaning the window would be for mobile pickup orders only. The asset has been used by multiple fast casuals as of late, including Chipotle (Chipotlanes) and Sweetgreen (sweetlane). Bachmann isn’t sure what Smashburger will call it yet (likely not smash lane), but he’s confident in what it will do for restaurants. Instead of three friction points at a traditional drive-thru—speaker box, pay window, pickup window—Smashburger is working with third-party technology to accurately communicate to a guest when to retrieve their web/app order from a single window. This keeps the stack to three to four cars, allowing for a smaller footprint.