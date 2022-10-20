COVID is Tough, but Velvet Taco's Growth Plan is Better

Dover says Leonard Green & Partners supported each of those investment plans.
“There were a variety of things that were in the plan that despite some of the challenges of the industry and the macroeconomic views and inflation and consumer perceptions, they've continued to stand by us and support us in that long-term plan,” Dover says. “While you go OK, that was the plan. The fact that we've been able to stick to the plan in this year, which has been up and down with all kinds of curves being thrown at it, I think that says a lot to both the new partners as well as the existing sponsors.”
Velvet Taco, with a presence in six states from Texas to North Carolina, explores cities that align with its brand vision. More specifically, the fast casual is culinary-driven and offers global taco flavors, so it prefers to enter markets where consumers are adventurous and innovation is accepted. Although Velvet Taco doesn’t limit itself geographically, Dover still wants to be judicious about where the brand grows, so it’s not going to stretch from New York to Los Angeles any time soon. Instead, the company chooses to expand where it can best manage the business, find synergies, and take advantage of distribution opportunities. And when Velvet Taco pierces a market, it’s not looking for one-offs; in every state it’s based, there are at least two locations.
In each restaurant, the kitchen size remains standard for operational reasons, but beyond that, stores are quite unique, whether it’s a converted gas station or housed inline or as an endcap. Nowadays, off-premises is now on the same level as the dine-in experience, with a 50/50 mix split. That’s why one-third of the system features a drive-thru pickup lane after testing prior to the pandemic. Dover says it’s not a must-have, but it has worked well in suburbs and other high-traffic areas. Outlets also maximize space with dual prep lines and dedicated pickup windows for digital pre-orders. Catering, launched this year, is proving incremental, as well.
Dover recognizes that macroeconomic headwinds remain, like a potential recession, but he’s keeping a sense of optimism that’s rooted in rising sales and one successful restaurant opening after the other.
“We're still only 35 restaurants, and there's a ton of things that we can still implement from a restaurant operation standpoint, and truly our goal is to be an industry leader within fast casual,” Dover says. “What other things can we do? We've got the brand that would allow us to do that. We have high restaurant volumes. The food is amazing. We’ve won several awards. It's just how do you scale that and grow it without missing out on what the original founding of the brand was all about? And that's great tacos, good quality food.”