COVID is Tough, but Velvet Taco's Growth Plan is Better

Velvet Taco began 2021 with fewer than 20 locations, and almost two years since then, the fast casual has not only faced unprecedented inflation, but also an ownership change.

Still though, the brand now sits at 35 restaurants nationwide, with two more to go before the year is over, meaning the company doubled its size. Velvet Taco’s reached new markets and AUVs continue to surpass $4 million.

CEO Clay Dover says the perseverance starts at the top, with private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners, which purchased a majority share in 2021. He describes the transition as smooth for multiple reasons. One being that L Catteron, the previous majority owner, and FB Society, the group that founded the taco chain in 2011, are both still invested in Velvet Taco as minority owners. The other is the fact that Leonard Green & Partners has doled out a host of resources for the restaurant. The firm even connected Velvet Taco to other brands in its portfolio, giving Dover the opportunity to speak with Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti on how to navigate the early stages of fast-casual expansion.

“They've been great partners and have provided us additional resources to help us continue to scale and grow,” Dover says.

In 2022 so far, Velvet Taco’s opened restaurants in Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, and Oklahoma. Later this year, stores will open in Grapevine and Rockwall, Texas, suburbs of Dallas. In 2023, the company will break ground in Florida.

Completing these objectives hasn’t been easy, Dover says, with building costs, supply chain, and commodity inflation all creating noise. The pressures have extended the time needed to build a restaurant, which has stretched some of Velvet Taco’s aggressive growth plans. The chain actually purchased five kitchen packages ahead of time and placed them in storage just so it could be ready to open stores.

“It's hard in an industry where we already have pretty, pretty thin margins,” Dover says. "I've learned more about electric panels than I ever thought that I would want to, and getting glass and steel and wood—some of those actual durable goods—and having that supply has been challenging. I don't think it's anything that anyone else within the industry hasn’t experienced as well.”

With that said, the chain isn’t too far off from the expectations it set for itself. Last year, Velvet Taco was calling for 40 locations by the end of 2022. It’ll be at 37 instead. The remainders were pushed back to 2023. Also, the chain was able to lease its first restaurant support office in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, taking over 10,625 square feet of space on the second floor of a 90,000-square-foot office building. And for customers, Velvet Taco launched both an online merchandise store, a recipe contest for a weekly taco feature, and its first loyalty program.

In terms of leadership, Lee Evans, after past stops at Raising Cane’s, Rock Bottom Restaurants, and Good Smoke Restaurant Group, was added as the chain’s first CFO in February. Robb Cherne, who began as director of operations in March 2019, was promoted to regional vice president. In September, Michael Pereira, with experience from The Cheesecake Factory and Snooze an A.M. Eatery (which Dover calls the Velvet Taco of breakfast), became the brand’s first COO. Dover says he interviewed more than 100 candidates before landing on Pereira, whose wisdom will allow the CEO to focus on other elements of the business, like international growth and new cities.