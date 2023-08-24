Craveworthy Brands Isn’t Afraid to Dream Big

Gregg Majewski is 47 years old and 26 of those have been spent as a C-suite executive of a restaurant company. He believes it’s the longest such run in the game, which began when he was 21. But that’s not to say Majewski is ready to shift course. “I don’t go to work,” he says. “It’s hard to explain that to people. I go in and have the best time.”

These days, the former Jimmy John’s CEO is heading up multi-concept platform Craveworthy Brands. The second project in asset management company FG Financial’s merchant banking division, Craveworthy began with four concepts—Wing It On, Krafted Burger + Tap, Budlong Hot Chicken, and Lucky Cat Poke Company. It also now comprises legacy brands Genghis Grill, BD’s Mongolian Grill, and Flat Top Grill, which came fully into the fold when Majewski, who had joined as Mongolian Concepts’ CEO in spring 2021, bought out the company in April. That expanded Majewski’s portfolio to 90-plus stores across 25 states, with 40-plus more in development.

As quickly as Craveworthy entered the picture, however, it’s an organization defined by the wider picture, Majewski explains. “Whoever is in a top spot in any company, your job is to be the dreamer,” he says. “If you don’t always dream bigger than you think you can, then nobody is going to get motivated to go wherever you want to go.”

Craveworthy's dartboard today projects $1 billion in systemwide sales within roughly five years. To get there, it’s going to take a combination of internal franchise growth, brand expansion broadly, and acquisitions. On that latter note, like many angles Majewski takes, Craveworthy won’t follow the worn path. In late April, the company announced intentions to raise as much as $25 million by placing a call for investors on its website. Craveworthy offered Class A units at $2 per share in a private placement, asking for a minimum of $5,000.

Majewski admits that strategy was never going to be an overnight switch. But like the systemwide sales target, “you have to put what your first goal is to keep it open,” he says. Simply, you’ve got to start somewhere, and it might as well not be small.

Why $25 million? It’s a number Majewski says would support three major acquisitions in the next two years.

General industry feedback to the raise has been “hit or miss,” he says. But the reaction from investors and interested parties was visibly engaged. “We’ve gotten incredible traction,” he says. “Not a lot of money in it [yet] because we couldn’t take money as fast as that news hit. Some of the processes that we thought were done, weren’t done. But we’re in a position now to start inquiring and taking and closing on the people who have shown interest.”

“We’ve got thousands and thousands of people who are asking for more information and wanting to be a part of it,” Majewski continues.

Presently, it’s a matter of picking partners and deciding who to grow with. Majewski, as mentioned, is trying to navigate the process from a fresh perspective. He’s an open-book executive who believes in a flat organization versus a top-down one. If you have an opinion, Majewski wants to hear it. And he’ll never curb ambition because he doesn't step half-hearted into anything.

“Most of the time when you go in and you’re part of a company, you never know the whole story,” he says. “And you never know what leaders are thinking at the organization. And I don’t know how to act that way. That kind of excitement is contagious. Because the more people know and the more people hear, why wouldn’t you want to take a gamble on us?”

Krafted Burger + Tap is a good case. Majewski, Chef Robert Kabakoff, and their wives, created the menu in Majewski’s home kitchen. It’s entirely personal.

Overall, the framework of Craveworthy draws a clear blueprint for growth. Budlong Hot Chicken, which was acquired last September and began franchising in the middle of April 2023, took in 1,200 leads in the first month, Majewski says. “That’s the brand that has the most potential to grow at the fastest point,” he says. It can be built in 1,200-square-foot boxes for as little as $55,000 in second-gen spaces.