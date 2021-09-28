Culture Fuels Jersey Mike’s Rise to the Sandwich Elite

Jersey Mike’s CEO Peter Cancro couldn’t sleep. Since buying a Point Pleasant, New Jersey, sandwich shop in 1971, with a $125,000 loan backed by his football coach, Cancro had played front man plenty of times. But he had never tried this. And not everyone agreed he should.

A week into COVID-19’s March 2020 arrival, though, Jersey Mike’s sales were down 45 percent. The “earth was caving in,” Cancro says. “And I said, ‘enough.’”

Cancro got up in the middle of the night and wrote two commercials. He ended up directing and starring in them, too, which he hadn't attempted in nearly 50 years of ownership. Jersey Mike’s bought airtime during news slots, instead of the sports blocks it typically fills—that world had come to a halt as well. Cancro didn’t plead for people to buy subs or even explain how the brand’s 2,000-unit fleet was open for business. Instead, he spoke about giving back: how Jersey Mike’s was getting involved, and asked others to consider joining “in the true spirit of Jersey Mike’s.”

This was March 26. By the time 2020 closed, only two of the top-eight grossing sandwich chains in America had managed to grow. One was Arby’s, which expanded by a net of 10 restaurants. The other was Jersey Mike’s, and it tacked on 189 stores. In fact, only Starbucks (287) and Domino’s (229) spread by more locations last year than Jersey Mike’s.

The brand went on “attack mode,” Cancro says. There are roughly 1,200 stores in development today, 250 are expected to open in 2021, and Jersey Mike’s believes a yearly pace of 300 stores is well within reach, with a 3,000-unit, three-year goal on deck. Over the next 24 months alone, Jersey Mike’s projects 600 new restaurants. It’s been mounting, as Jersey Mike’s added 173 and 150 units, respectively, in the years leading up to 2020.

Cancro has taken to calling 2021 “the year of the 2s.” Jersey Mike’s crossed the 2,000-store mark in August and will push north of $2 billion (likely closer to $2.3 billion) in revenue before the calendar turns. For perspective, the brand generated $1.3 billion in 2019. And average-unit volumes, by January 2022, will have climbed 40 percent over two years—they were $936,000 at the end of 2020.

So what drove such an outlier result in COVID conditions? More so, what’s powering arguably the hottest restaurant franchise in America?

It’s a combination of unshakeables, Cancro says. The first of which he tried to get across in the TV spot. Ask an expert where to invest ad dollars in today’s noisy media market and they’ll preach “cause-related marketing.” Jersey Mike’s, Cancro says, has been living this day in and day out for more than four decades, without even realizing it.

When Cancro was in high school, he watched two Point Pleasant businessmen, Bob Hoffman of Hoffman’s Ice Cream, and Jack Baker of the Lobster Shanty, give back to local causes. He was the recipient of one such program and paid it forward as a business owner. “That’s the message that I’m trying to bring throughout the country and I think people really get it,” Cancro says.

In August, Jersey Mike’s teamed with the USTA Foundation and donated 20 percent of sales. It raised more than $2 million for the “Rally for the Future” campaign, which supports National Junior Tennis and Learning chapters in over 250 diverse communities.

For the company’s annual “Day of Giving” in 2019, where it collects a full day’s business for local charities, Jersey Mike’s raised $7.3 million. The program took a year off during COVID’s spike. But in 2021, Cancro figured $8 million, maybe $9 million might be doable as mobility rebounded. Jersey Mike’s ended up raising over $16 million. “People always say, hey we hear what you’re doing for the kids, the programs, and oh yeah, your subs are good. That’s always secondary. And we love that,” Cancro says.