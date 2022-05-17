Culver’s is Ready to Share its Wisconsin Roots Across America

Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver is sitting in his Prairie du Sac office overlooking the Wisconsin river and bluffs that surround it. He stops to acknowledge a bald eagle flying by. A postcard portrait? It’s just another Friday in May, which is kind of the point, Culver says.

For some time, Culver has wanted to roll out a food truck for his 850-unit brand. While the chain, founded 1984 by Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents George and Ruth, as a single family-owned spot in Sauk City, Wisconsin, doesn’t lack for equity, it does have an opportunity to spread brand awareness. Especially, Culver says, at this juncture of the pandemic bounce back, when fast food has become, in many places, a sterile and tech-driven transaction.

Culver’s “small-town Wisconsin heritage,” however, could hardly be described that way, and it’s why the legacy concept is putting those roots on display in a new integrated marketing campaign dubbed, “Welcome to Delicious.” It will be headlined by a 17-city tour featuring the first Culver’s food truck (as Culver hoped), along with fresh TV spots. The messaging arrives more than 11 years after Culver’s launched its original “Welcome to Delicious” positioning.

The debut spot, “From Wisconsin With Love” showcases Dairyland staples and hospitality with scenes of farm fields, guests coming together over made-to-order items, and employees greeting customers. Culver narrates the commercial and briefly scoops fresh frozen custard in archival footage from 1984.

Culver’s food truck itself is a 22-foot-vehicle wrapped in an illustrated scene of farm fields and dairy cows. It will give away cheese curds and custard and “export Wisconsin” to audiences through on-site experiences.

Culver says he’ll attend “nine or 10” of the events. “It’s going to be a very busy summer for all of us,” he says. “A very busy summer for me, but I’m looking forward to it. … The first one I’m going to is going to be in Phoenix on May 20. It will probably be 110 degrees, but that’s OK.”

The broad vision isn’t anything complicated. Culver’s wants “to take a bit of Wisconsin to the rest of the space that we do business in,” Culver says. The idea of exporting Culver’s out of Wisconsin, which Culver has been touting for years, is aided by the fact many of the chain’s franchisees trace roots to The Badger State. From Arizona to Florida to any of the 25 states Culver’s currently operates in, people with Wisconsin pedigree just seem to find the brand, he says. Managers, front-line workers, and owners alike.

Yet also, like any marketing push, Culver says he hopes the tour, and subsequent materials, will invigorate the brand, products, and people. “That’s what it’s about—it’s about energizing your brand,” he says, “letting those who don’t know much about you, teaching them who the heck we are, and having them get excited about us as well. I’ve always said, we serve butter burgers, frozen custard, cheese curds, and on and on, but the real business we’re in is the people business. And those who are best in the people business, no matter what business you might be in, are going to be the best amongst their competitors.”

Culver adds his brand is “very much alive.” This is a chance to amplify that point rather than ignite it.

In 2020, Culver’s same-store sales climbed about 6 percent over 2019, as drive-thrus helped the chain weather COVID drops. The following year, comps rose roughly 19 percent.

And each of those years, Culver’s opened 50 locations. “In a pandemic, I found that to be quite remarkable,” Culver says.

The chain’s systemwide U.S. sales were $1.73 billion at the end of 2019. That number lifted to $1.986 billion in 2020 and $2.489 billion this past year.

So the campaign is hardly Firestarter after a flameout; it’s the opposite.

But the people part of the campaign can’t be understated.

Culver says there are “probably well over 100” employees in the company who started as teenagers and climbed the ladder. “That is very exciting for me,” he says. “And to know that as a leader, to know that you may have had a little bit to do with that development along the way, and see these people become not only good at the business, but wonderful people as well. You can’t separate one from the other. They are the same individual. Who you are in the business is who you are outside the business as well.”

“That’s something that I preach a great deal,” Culver adds. “But people are who we are and what we are.”

Recently, Culver’s held a management class where 50 store-level leaders went through training at three different tiers. They talked about compensation and respect and what they need to grow.

In those talks, Culver says he mentioned, in addition to labor challenges and how to navigate them (namely around staffing), he sees an opportunity, too. And that dovetails into the campaign as well. Can Culver’s turn around one customer’s day during a period when so many stressors are pressing daily life, from inflation to broader issues? “Yeah, it’s going to be fun and stuff,” Culver says, “but still, we have an opportunity to put some smiles on faces.”

It’s always been core to Culver’s “heart,” he says, and partly why the brand has been “a little slow” advancing technology over the years. Culver takes the blame on that front. “I am a face-to-face kind of person, and that’s who I want Culver’s to continue to be as well,” he says. “I want our people to look somebody in the eye and they know there’s a person there who wants to take care of them.”

Coming into COVID, Culver’s didn’t offer online ordering. But again, it had drive-thrus. Those often morphed into double-lanes as the brand’s off-premises growth surged forward. As it’s continued scaling, the need to grow capacity remained.