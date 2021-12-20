Daddy's Chicken Shack Arrives as Category Disruptor

Married couple Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas operate Daddy’s Chicken Shack in a tight, 700-square-foot space found on Craiglist in Pasadena, California.

There’s little to no foot traffic, no bathrooms, no indoor seating, and it’s positioned in front of a red curb, which means no parking.

Those factors didn’t prevent the restaurant from seeing a 200 percent jump in sales during the pandemic. It also didn’t deter a host of investors from inquiring about growth opportunities, leading Webb and Georgalas to investigate whether to expand corporately or through franchising.

The research led to Dr. Ben Litalien, founder of FranchiseWell, an agency that consults with the likes of UPS and IKEA. Then that partnership blossomed into an investment from Dave Liniger, the co-founder and CEO of global real estate franchise RE/MAX, who chose Daddy’s out of 200 potential candidates.

Now the chicken brand is in the midst of building a state-of-the-art flagship restaurant and franchise training facility in Houston with tech innovations, a creative interior, and of course, high traffic, bathrooms, seating, and parking.

“[Liniger] is the king of franchising, and he's made all the mistakes,” Webb says. “And he's like, ‘We're going to partner together, and I'm going to show you what I've done that has taken me 50 years, and it won't take you 50 years. That's the value that I bring to the table in addition to the capital.’”

Daddy’s selection of chicken sandwiches is best described as a confluence of Southeast Asian, American South, and Japanese culture, partly an ode to Georgalas, who is half-Japanese. For instance, the Big Daddy sandwich comprises napa slaw and sriracha mayo, while the Spicy Daddy features sambal, cilantro, and ginger mayo. For dessert, the restaurant offers salted miso chocolate chip cookies, baked fresh each day.

The rise of Daddy’s began in 2013 with Webb’s Los Angeles-based fine-dining catering business, Taste of Pace. For one event, she was asked to make sliders and tacos, which wasn’t a part of her menu. But Webb made it work, and developed a fried chicken sandwich recipe with sriracha mayo, Thai-style slaw, buttermilk fried chicken, and a brioche bun.

The food was a hit and drew the praises of actress and singer Mandy Moore, who was in attendance. Webb began to brainstorm, wondering if this could turn it something bigger.

“The next day I called my dad,” she recalls. “It's so fun to call your parents to tell them about these crazy L.A. stories. And I said, ‘Dad, it could be a retirement plan. You can just hang out in the Venice pier wearing a Hawaiian shirt, flirting with the ladies, frying the chicken.’ and I said, ‘We can call it Daddy's,’ and he has this big belly laugh. And I said, ‘Oh, Daddy's Chicken Shack. That has a good ring to it.’”

The idea remained dormant, although the sandwich was continually perfected. Then Webb met Georgalas in 2015, who took a bite and declared, “This is your Shake Shack. This is how you're going to reach people with your delicious food and your message.”

At the start of 2018, Webb and Georgalas opened Daddy’s at Smorgasburg food market. The weekly event attracted roughly 4,000 customers when the restaurant joined, but saw upwards of 13,000 at some points. Hundreds of sandwiches were sold each day, along with positive feedback.

Later that year, around August, Georgalas found the 700-square-foot location in Pasadena. The couple signed the lease soon after and moved in about 18 days. Daddy’s officially opened November 1, 2018, while Webb maintained her catering business and Georgalas kept his job in the finance sector. Also, Webb was carrying their first child.

“I had two babies at once,” Webb says. “I had a restaurant, and a little [human] baby.”

Given the location and less-than-stellar amenities, both knew relying on signage and the storefront wouldn’t be enough to attract customers. But Georgalas, who has a background as a Wall Street trader for Deutsche Bank, remembered the e-commerce shift he saw with the acceleration of Amazon and the precipitous fall of Blockbuster.