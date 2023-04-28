Duck Donuts Races Ahead, Ready for its Next Act

Betsy Hamm heard through a friend Duck Donuts was moving its headquarters to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and searching for a marketing leader. What she wasn’t familiar with, though, was the brand itself. The population last year of its origin town—Duck, North Carolina—was 782 full-time residents. The Outer Banks vacation spot, which sees that number climb over 20,000 during peak season, is the 11,252th largest city in America.

But Duck Donuts knows how to leave an impression. Hamm, a Pennsylvania native with 15 years at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts on her resume, texted a couple of confidants who had visited the concept’s day one store on the Sound side of the sandbar island.

“I asked, ‘should I take this interview?’” Hamm recalls. “And their responses were so over the top with excitement I thought, ‘why are you guys so excited about a donut company?”

It didn’t take a marketing genius to pinpoint the opportunity. Could the brand replicate cult-like fervor? Vacationers for years had asked founder Russ DiGilio, who debuted Duck Donuts in 2007, to spread through hometowns across the U.S. “How do we make that a national household name? And how do we grow that awareness?” Hamm says. “That was definitely what attracted me to the brand—that excitement from fans when you talk about Duck Donuts.”

The canvas had yet to be filled in as well. Hamm took the job as marketing director and got to work examining the pieces of Duck Donuts’ story. The identity. Its logo. Who it was targeting and what it planned to say. The brand didn’t even have pictures of donuts at the time; there hadn’t been any shoots. These days, Duck Donuts takes a “curated messy” approach, where guests see visuals of donuts dripping with icing and sprinkles scattered around the box, just as you would in-store.

Hamm had the enviable task of marketing Duck Donuts from the ground level, while still balancing innovation against tradition. DiGilio was open to all of it, she says. There were 22 locations at the time (2016) and Duck Donuts had been franchising for only three years. Hamm was the chain’s 12th employee and first outside its friends and family circle.

About a year later, Hamm was promoted to chief operating officer. Then, in the mouth of COVID, Philadelphia-based firm NewSpring, which managed more than $2 billion at the time and had investments in north of 170 companies, backed Duck Donuts after the brand “interviewed quite a few candidates.” NewSpring could offer industry expertise as well as financial power, as partner Patrick Sugrue was the former CEO of Saladworks.

At this stage, Duck Donuts sat on the doorstep of 100 units (it would have 102 when the deal was eventually struck), and, like Hamm, NewSpring clearly saw DiGilio’s vision. Duck Donuts had multi-year strategies stirring. After 100, it wanted to reach 300 units within the next four to five years. Ultimately, this would mean opening 50 restaurants per calendar.

NewSpring kept Duck Donuts' team in place. But one big change was DiGilio’s decision to step aside and have Hamm assume the role of CEO.

So within five or so years, Hamm progressed from Duck Donuts researcher to brand leader. Yet while it was a rapid ascension, it was hardly an abrupt one. DiGilio previously told QSR he recognized skills in Hamm beyond marketing, which led to his call to move her up to COO. And for the year leading up to its investment from NewSpring, he’d given her more responsibilities and groomed her for this moment.