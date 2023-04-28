Duck Donuts Races Ahead, Ready for its Next Act

And by the way, Hamm had become a Duck, North Carolina, veteran of sorts. She took a pilgrimage with DiGilio’s daughter and new leaders early on and has continued to return with her family since. Her teenage girls love the northernmost OBX town.
“My job was really to buckle down and be able to start accelerating that growth,” Hamm says of becoming CEO. “So of course, there’s been some challenges along the way, from supply chain to labor. We had a big challenge last year getting shops open, which a lot of people did, from delays from either getting equipment or permitting delays. But the great thing is, though, during these last two years, we’ve really been able to reset our foundation, which is our team.”
Chad White joined as VP of operations in October 2021. Previously, he held the same title—plus overseeing culinary—at fast casual Tacos4Life, and before, was the senior director of culinary and beverage at casual-dining brand Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.
Chief development officer Eric Lavinder, a former Garbanzo, Frutta Bowls, and Saladworks exec, arrived in January 2022.
As Hamm mentioned, expansion has been a bit slow-going in recent calendars. The chain grew by a net of seven stores last year, six in 2021, and 13 the year before that. Average gross sales per unit in 2022 were $569,701. The total investment to open a Duck Donuts franchise ranges from $464,650 to $649,000.
Kristin Kellum, director of communications, says expansion has begun to pick up. Duck Donuts has opened seven shops already in 2023 and has a “strong” pipeline ready to materialize. The brand signed 10 franchise agreements for 25 shops and one food trailer during the first quarter. In the U.S., franchisees inked deals to expand in Greater West Palm Beach, Florida; Huntington and Babylon, New York; Queens, New York; South Manhattan, New York; Greenville, South Carolina; and Centerville, Virginia. Barring any permitting and construction delays, Duck Donuts anticipates opening 35 locations in 2023, which would, naturally, balloon its 117-store footprint in a hurry.
And as that happens, the brand will “be able to continue to engage with our guests and give them a traditional experience, but in a modernized way as well,” Kellum says.
That’s a tangible statement. Just recently, Duck Donuts unveiled a “Shop of the Future,” or a localized, modern design with a focus on optimized ordering in-store and on-the-go.