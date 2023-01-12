Dutch Bros Builds with Unrelenting, Yet Measured Growth Plan

Dutch Bros’ massive growth in the past few years reminds CEO Joth Ricci of a quote from famed author and consultant Jim Collins who once wrote, “Disciplined people who engage in disciplined thought and who take disciplined action—operating with freedom within a framework of responsibilities—this is the cornerstone of a culture that creates greatness.”

The operative word in that excerpt is “people.” Diligence from operators, development leaders, real estate team members, and many others allowed Dutch Bros to open a record-breaking 133 stores in 2022, Ricci says. It allowed the chain double store count and triple revenue since 2019 and debut 30-plus shops for six consecutive quarters.

Those efforts place the coffee brand at 671 locations. This year, the company is shooting for 150 openings, which would push the chain well past its original five-year goal of 800 shops by 2023. Additionally, Dutch Bros is expected to earn $1 billion in revenue on a trailing 12 month basis by late 2023 or early 2024 and surpass 1,000 stores by 2025. In the next decade, it wants to eclipse 4,000 units.

In terms of unit count, the only beverage chains bigger than Dutch Bros in the U.S. are Starbucks and Dunkin’. That’s it.

“Our real estate model is really plugged into a people development model,” Ricci says. “As long as we have people ready and able to operate and execute, we’ll continue to do the development that we've done to grow into it. At the moment that we feel like that slows down or we don't have enough people ready to operate, then we'll pull back on the real estate side to give the people side time to catch up.”

Slowing down just isn’t in Dutch Bros’ vocabulary right now. The list of qualified operators is growing. Ricci was told a week ago that 275 people are in the pipeline and are prepared to build out new trade areas. Keep in mind, almost all of Dutch Bros’ upcoming growth is company-operated. Starting in 2008, the brand only awarded franchises to existing franchisees. In 2017, the coffee concept decided to stop franchising and move to a corporately owned system in which operators were recruited from within.

The pivot has led to flourishing sales and unit growth. Ricci calls the past several years a “really good” case study on an organization getting behind a movement, building it together, understanding what it means, and executing it at a confident level. And the CEO emphasizes that none of it would be possible without the continued support of franchisees.

“They actually have helped make the company-owned side successful,” Ricci says. “And so I think it's been good teamwork all the way around to make that happen.”