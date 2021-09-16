Dutch Bros Surges onto Wall Street; Identifies 4,000-Unit Runway

Dutch Bros Coffee arrived on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, fulfilling plans that began formulating nearly three years ago.

In October 2018, the West Coast coffee chain took on a minority investment from TSG Consumer Partners, with the hopes of leveraging the firm’s expertise to reach 800 stores over the next five years. When TSG came on board, Dutch Bros CEO Joth Ricci says two realities were inevitable—the group was either going to buy the company or sell its stake.

The nearly 500-unit brand spent time evaluating the timing of the exit, and as discussions developed toward the end of last year, both sides felt building a long-term exit strategy through the IPO process was the best plan.

“There hasn't been this type of business IPO in quite a while and so just felt like a good time to be out there,” Ricci says.

As it turns out, the Oregon-based Dutch Bros couldn’t have written a better script. The chain first projected a share price of $18 to $20, but the brand exceeded expectations by pricing its IPO at $23 per share, raising $484 million. At that level, the chain is valued at $3.8 billion. Dutch Bros opened on the stock market at $32 per share—41 percent above the IPO price—and reached a high of $48 per share as of Thursday afternoon.

“We’re just blown away by the response,” Ricci says. “I mean, we've had a great time sharing the story with investors and with analysts and with the banks over the course of this year, and when you think about it, most of the people who we’re talking to live in the Eastern half of the U.S. and really had never visited a Dutch Bros. We were doing a lot of educating, a lot of talking about our concept, and who we are and who we aren't. And I think [Wednesday] is a really great indication of just how well they understood the story, how excited they are about it, and how much I think they believe in what we're doing.”

The story Ricci refers to dates back to 1992 when brothers Travis and Dan Boersma started selling espresso out of a pushcart in Grant Pass, Oregon. In the past five and a half years, the brand has grown from roughly 250 stores to nearly 500. Dutch Bros debuted 71 stores during the pandemic-ridden 2020, and is projected to open 100 by the end of 2021. Another 100 to 115 are planned for 2022. The brand is based in 11 states, spanning from the West Coast to Oklahoma and Texas. The chain’s biggest market is Oregon, followed by California, Arizona, and Washington.

While same-store sales dipped 12 percent in March 2020, Dutch Bros leveraged its drive-thru format to quickly bounce back and finish the year with a 2 percent increase—the company’s 14th consecutive year of comp growth. Revenue increased 37.4 percent to $327.4 million in 2020, while AUV lifted 2.7 percent to $1.68 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $69.8 million, up from $48.7 million in 2019.

The menu features a lineup of hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, tea, lemonade, smoothies, the proprietary Dutch Bros. Blue Rebel energy drinks, and curates items from a secret menu. The Blue Rebel drink represents the largest mix at 24 percent, followed by blended/smoothie (18 percent), hot coffee and iced coffee (16 percent), other (9 percent), and cold brew (4 percent). Most sales are captured between noon and 4 p.m. (29 percent), with the rest of dayparts ranking as 9 a.m. to noon (22 percent), before 9 a.m. (17 percent), 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (16 percent), and 7 p.m. to close (15 percent).

The latest shop prototype is between 865 and 950 square feet and has generated 40 percent higher sales volumes than many of the older legacy stores. Nearly all locations have either a single or double drive-thru, with some incorporating multiple lanes and escape outlets to improve efficiency and prevent congestion. Additionally, many units have walk-up ordering windows and open-air patios. To improve throughput even further, Dutch Bros invested more into its mobile app by launching the Dutch Rewards program, which allows customers to earn points as opposed to the previous stamp card that rewarded number of visits. In the first five months, roughly 2.3 million have become members.