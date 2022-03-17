Fazoli's CEO Carl Howard to Retire after 14 Years

Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard’s body told him several months ago that retirement was quickly approaching.

He injured his back multiple times toward the end of last year, resulting in three ruptured discs. Since then, he's had two epidurals, undergone five hours of physical therapy each day, and tried multiple alternative treatments like hyperbaric chambers and “machines you’ve never even heard of.” Surgery may be necessary to fix the issue, which would take three to four months of rehab and rest.

With a long, physical journey ahead, Howard decided retirement was the best option, effective March 18. Doug Bostick, senior vice president of operations and franchise development, who’s spent 21 years at Fazoli’s, will succeed him and assume the role of president.

Howard says he’s leaving the company in the hands of someone who “lives and breathes the Fazoli’s brand.”

“I ended up doing physical therapy and I get home at one and work every night until 8-9 o'clock just to keep up with the email, and Doug was running the day-to-day,” Howard says. “It just came to the point where I decided that I was going to step away from the business. Doug’s got a great team surrounding himself. He will be completely fine. It's time for somebody else to take over the brand anyway. I've been there for almost 14 years.”

Howard joined Fazoli’s in 2008, when the brand was “on the verge of insolvency,” he says. One of his first priorities was commissioning a consumer migration report and an Attitude, Awareness, and Usage (AAU) study. The results validated his own findings that food quality needed improvement. Franchisees were unhappy, restaurants were closing at a rapid pace, and the system was experiencing double-digit sales and traffic declines.

Fazoli’s began by fixing the menu, which included about three variations in the first 18 months—complete overhauls, Howard recalls. Sales went from dropping 10 percent to flat, but he cautioned everyone that on the two-year comparison, the restaurant was still sliding, meaning more evolution was required. The brand switched to plateware and traditional silverware and started providing service after the point of sale, like handing out breadsticks in the dining room.

The fast casual took off, Howard says, and was sold to Sentinel Capital Partners in 2015. While under the private-equity group, the strategy was to sell a chunk of company-operated restaurants and focus on franchising. When COVID arrived in March 2020, the fruits of labor started to manifest, and Fazoli’s became a rocket ship.

“I'm not bragging, but we did everything right,” Howard says. “We understood the consumer better than most brands, we were better positioned, already had the value equation. We got really aggressive with value with 5 under $5 and $19.99 Super Family Meals. We were up 20 or 30 percent and it really hasn't stopped since.”