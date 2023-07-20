Firehouse Subs Believes Brand Will Resonate ‘Across the World’

If Mike Hancock was going to take an opportunity outside of Tim Hortons, it was going to have to be a rare one. The 6-foot-7 former defensive end, who played in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts, had a first-row seat to the near-mythical nature of the coffee chain. There’s one for every 10,000 Canadians, and some 80 percent of residents reportedly visit Tim Hortons every month. That frequency is even higher than McDonald’s in the U.S., where CEO Chris Kempczinski previously suggested roughly 80 percent of the population shows up at least once each year.

Hancock had spent three calendars as COO at Tim Hortons before parent company Restaurant Brands International—where he’d worked for nine years—acquired Firehouse Subs in December 2021 for $1 billion. The sandwich chain hadn’t expanded its C-suite for 11 years before Hancock shifted over to the same COO role. That specific position had sat vacant since 2009 when Don Fox was promoted to CEO (Vince Burchianti was the last executive appointment as CFO in 2011).

“If I was going to take on another challenge, I wanted to go somewhere that had a lot of parallels in terms of the brand love, the community support, product quality, and Firehouse checked all those boxes,” Hancock says. “I think of Firehouse almost as very, very similar [to Tim Hortons] in many ways, just almost at an earlier stage.”

This is a sentiment Fox actually shared earlier as well. He told QSR Tim Hortons was a “fascinating brand” for him to learn about when the deal was initially struck. Fox clocked 23 years at RBI sister chain Burger King and knew a good deal about the company’s other pillar, Popeyes. “But I didn’t know much about Tim’s,” he said then. “They are so unique, in the greatest of ways. To have that kind of penetration in [Canada]; that kind of love. They are all things coffee.”

“I’ll tell you,” he added, “if I want to consider somebody a big brother that I want to grow up to be, in many respects, it’s that brand.”

Fox stepped down as CEO in March after 12 years in the post, moving to chairman. In tandem, Hancock elevated to president of Firehouse.

Hancock immediately turned to those equities. “We’re No. 1 in supporting our communities. Our [Public Safety Foundation] is really unparalleled in the industry. Our product quality, we lead in hot sandwiches. People love our sandwiches. We do a phenomenal job from the guest satisfaction. Those fundamentals don’t come every day in our industry.”

Naturally, one of the allures of acquiring Firehouse for RBI was its whitespace. The brand closed 2022 with 1,187 locations, up 23 year-over-year. Average-unit volumes were $924,000 and U.S. systemwide sales $1.154 billion. Both were higher than 2021, when AUV and systemwide sales clocked in at $909,000 and $1.044 billion, respectively.

Firehouse’s runway topic is both an in-house comparison as well as a category one. Starting with the latter, five sandwich chains today are significantly larger in the U.S. than Firehouse, which tripled in unit count from 2010 to 2021.

Subway: 20,576

Arby’s: 3,415

Jimmy John’s: 2,637

Jersey Mike’s: 2,397

Panera: 2,102

Among its closest peers, by AUV:

Jersey Mike’s: $1.210 million

Firehouse: $924,000

Jimmy John’s: $900,000

Subway: $510,000

RBI as a company has long leaned into net-unit expansion since forming in the wake of a 2014, $11 billion takeover of Tim Hortons.

The story at Firehouse in particular, though, is, as Hancock mentioned, an early innings development. Before getting into U.S. potential, Firehouse in June opened its first location outside of North America. The Zurich, Switzerland, store preceded a development agreement in Mexico. Together, David Shear, RBI’s president of international, said, they represent “the first steps in our international expansion,” as Firehouse looks to grow across EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. The Zurich location will be used as a showcase for future international development as well. It features a reimagined guest-centric approach that includes self-order kiosks, mobile ordering, a dedicated area for click and collect, table service, and 62 seats inside. It was a natural entry given RBI’s international HQ in Zurich.

Hancock says Firehouse did “a bunch of research” in markets across Europe and Latin America, and Switzerland was one that popped. But broadly, no calculator is needed to crunch the opportunity. “Our largest competitor has an enormous international presence,” Hancock says. “Clearly, there is desire for our product across the world, and we believe we have the best product in the entire industry.”

In recent months, Subway inked agreements in Bahrain, Georgia, Mainland China, Uruguay, Costa Rica, and Panama to add more than 4,000 restaurants across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, and the Caribbean within the next two decades.