Focus Brands Builds Appeal with 'Horizontal Growth Opportunity'

COVID changed many things, but not the whitespace of Focus Brands’ restaurant lineup, says category president Joe Guith.

The journey has always been transforming McAlister’s, Moe’s, and Schlotzsky’s from “really super regional” to national status. The pandemic didn’t impact that strategy—if anything, it amplified the path.

“What I will tell you is we have brands in different places, but we’re quickly leveling them up,” Guith says. “I think that's one of the greatest appeals of our portfolio is the horizontal growth opportunity.”

Moe’s finished 2021 with 659 restaurants, a net loss of 60 restaurants compared to the end of 2018. That includes a net decrease of 41 stores in the pandemic-ridden 2020. Schlotzsky’s had 324 restaurants to close last year, down from 371 at the conclusion of 2018. But that’s not to say expansion plans have halted. In 2021, Schlotzsky’s unveiled two prototypes—drive-thru only and a slimmer traditional model—while Moe’s is moving forward with a new leadership team consisting of chief brand officer Tory Bartlett, vice president of marketing Annica Conrad, and vice president of operations Mike Smith.

McAlister’s, however, is a different animal. The fast casual completed 2021 with 505 stores, or net growth of 61 units versus three years ago, including +12 during the harsh 2020.

Although the brands are in different places in terms of performance and profitability, all three share a common appeal with middle America. Guith says Focus restaurants aren’t taking the high ground on culinary positioning, but the concepts still have “damn good sandwiches, burritos, and pizzas” that are more approachable than some of the larger competitors. There’s room to grow in these sections of the country, which is why Focus isn’t rushing into heavy urban areas known for increasingly competitive real estate and labor and higher costs.

READ MORE: Focus Brands’ New Digital Strategy Could Be a Game-Changer

For McAlister’s, it’s a matter of “how fast can we go,” Guith says. The pipeline today is enough to open about once a week for the next five years. There’s an opportunity to go faster, but the Focus executive insists that he’s not rushing to Los Angeles or New York. He believes concentric growth—out of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest—is the better method, especially from an operations and supply chain standpoint.

The fast casual revealed last year that it’s on pace to reach $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, an unprecedented benchmark for Focus.

“We are great in the middle of the country, and in fact, in certain trade areas that some brands would never even think of going,” Guith says. “I mean I go to some places and I look around like where are all the people and yet we're just doing AUV and above and it's fantastic. We will get [to the coasts], but we have more than enough to get to one billion, one billion and a half and over in those areas. So why make huge leaps until you really are solid?”

Last year, all seven of Focus’ chains—inclusive of specialty concepts Jamba, Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s, and Carvel—sold a record 561 franchises and opened more than 175 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In October, McAlister’s said it had a pipeline of more than 300, including The Saxton Group signing a 32-unit deal and Sun Holdings agreeing to open 51 locations in the next six years. By September 2021, Schlotzsky’s signed more than 75 franchise deals in the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest markets.

Franchise growth skews internally, which Guith says is a testament to Focus’ strength as a franchisor. But he also knows that if restaurants want to grow at their desired rate, new blood will need to come in, and the executive expects that to happen as unit level economics improve. He also believes Focus suffers somewhat from a lack of recognition. He notes McAlister’s has less than 60 percent brand awareness in its markets.

“We need to change that, and we will,” Guith says.