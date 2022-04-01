Focus Brands Finds Strength in Nontraditional Expansion

The early weeks of COVID were dark times for restaurants based in amusement parks, entertainment venues, transportation centers, and college campuses, says Tom Richards, Focus Brands’ vice president of nontraditional development.

The key, however, is Richards and his team never disengaged with the business, putting them in solid position to support development activity when it ramped up in 2021. Focus Brands, the parent of Schlotzksy’s, McAlister’s, Moe’s, Jamba, Carvel, Auntie Anne’s, and Cinnabon, entered 2022 with 972 nontraditional units open throughout the U.S., with another 270 stores in the pipeline.

“2020 was tough for everybody. But capital started to get spent. Plans were being made for post-pandemic construction and development,” Richards says. “We were there to pick up franchise sales ourselves that frankly heading into 2021, we really didn't expect that we ended up having a banner year.”

Focus Brands defines nontraditional as an outlet where the primary reason for a visit may not be food. That includes certain drive-thru units, if the restaurant is tacked onto a convenience store or travel center.

Richard’s team focuses on specific nontraditional segments as opposed to geographic regions and being a jack of all trades. One individual covers travel centers, convenience stores, and amusement and entertainment, one oversees airports and train stations, another looks over big-box retail and ghost kitchens, and a fourth oversees colleges, health care, and casinos.

“That's really how we've structured where we can provide the greatest level of support and expertise to the folks on the buying side, and we've had really good success in each of those buckets,” Richard says.

Focus Brands has 80 airport locations, with Auntie Anne’s being the most popular. However, Jamba has attracted much interest as of late, Richard says.

The company signed eight deals for airport locations in 2021, and the first one opened last year as a Jamba in the Salt Lake City International Airport. The remaining seven locations will open in 2022: John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, (Jamba); Atlanta International Airport (Moe’s); Los Angeles International Airport (Jamba); Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (Jamba); San Jose International Airport (Jamba); Sioux Falls Regional Airport (Cinnabon); and Charleston International Airport (Cinnabon).

This year, Focus Brands has already signed three deals, including McAlister’s for the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Cinnabon for Billings-Logan International Airport in Billings, Montana, and Auntie Anne’s for the Kansas City International Airport.

“It's an important channel business for us,” Richard says. “The benefits for us are it provides us really good brand awareness for the brands in our portfolio. For our operators, it provides them really good ability to drive a very attractive level of sales in a relatively small space.”

Outside of airports, Pilot Travel Centers inked a deal for 10 Cinnabon locations in 2021, and new partner Mountain Express Oil signed on for 50 Schlotzksy’s and five Moe’s restaurants throughout the Southeast.

Additionally, Focus Brands will soon open an Auntie Anne’s at Six Flags in Arlington, Texas, a move that could lead to further expansion at the amusement park’s roughly 20 other locations across the U.S. Ghost kitchens are gaining momentum, as well; the multi-brand platform has opened nine locations in the U.S. and Canada with Ghost Kitchen Brands.