Focus to Unlock Sales with Unified Digital Platform

Focus Brands wants digital and loyalty sales to mix 50 percent within the next five years, a feat requiring full-fledged transformation of its online platforms.

CFO Mike Dixon notes the cost of building a website is close to $2 million, and that’s just to get the ball rolling. In subsequent years, brands typically spend almost $500,000 to $1 million every year just to maintain it, which can pile up for a collection of seven mid-sized and smaller brands like Jamba, Moe’s, McAlister’s, Schlotzsky’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, and Auntie Anne’s.

The solution is a united front end—a single, best-in-class digital platform that can be replicated across all seven chains. That means creating an online presence with fewer steps during the ordering process and the ability to add messaging and functionality to the entire system at once.

“When you're doing everything on a standalone basis, you're not taking advantage of economies of scale,” says Focus CEO Jim Holthouser. “ … And instead of $1 million, we can give you a best-in-class website for about $250,000.”

It’s a far cry from where Focus was positioned when the CEO arrived two years ago. The chains were siloed and made decisions seven different ways—not wrong, but very expensive and inefficient, Holthouser says. The first step was reorganizing brands into specialty (Auntie Anne’s, Jamba, Cinnabon, Carvel) and restaurant (McAlister’s, Schlotzsky’s, Moe’s) categories, with specific leadership guiding each section.

READ MORE: Cinnabon, Carvel to Form Ultimate Sweet Treat Concept

To put in perspective of where things stand now, in February 2020, Focus’ restaurant brands saw digital mix 13 percent, but elevate to 28 percent by the end of 2021. For specialty chains, the channel grew from 4 percent to 7 percent. Companywide, loyalty accounts for about 12 percent of sales.

The next major journey is building the unified online platform. Focus began experimenting earlier this year with Schlotzsky’s because it’s the least digital dependent, thus a smaller impact if something doesn’t go well.

Initially, roughly 95 percent of traffic went to the old app and website, while 5 percent was redirected to the newer version. Focus tracked click-through rates and looked at a heat map of where guests lingered. The pilot targeted new customers so the company could gain a blank-slate viewpoint.

As Focus becomes confident, more traffic will be diverted into the updated platform. All the lessons and headaches learned during this process will be used to help the next brand undergo the switch, which will be Moe’s, followed by McAlister’s and Jamba.

“This is a long-term journey,” Holthouser says. “It's a good three to five years. The nice thing is you don't have to wait three to five years to start unlocking value. … You're just learning. You stand up teams and you're solving problems. And sometimes you figure it out. Sometimes you don't. If you don't figure it out, you pivot and you go back.”

"It's the same app, the same website," he adds. "Just replicated with different window dressing by brand."