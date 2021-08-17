Former Five Guys Franchisee Elevates Super Chix to Premium Status

Super Chix was founded in 2015, but its first significant growth spurt didn’t happen until this year, with five openings and several more on the way.

The shift occurred in 2018, when former Five Guys franchisee Darryl Neider and his team took over ownership. The fast casual has transformed from a three-unit chain in the Dallas market to an 11-unit regional brand based in Utah, Idaho, Alabama, and Nevada. Six stores are franchises and five are company-run.

Neider, who serves as CEO, expects to finish 2021 with 12 to 14 openings and debut 24 locations in 2022, which would put Super Chix close to 50 stores by the end of next year. More than a half-dozen are in varying stages of development and construction, including Fort Mill, South Carolina; San Jose; Henderson, Nevada; Toledo, Ohio; Riverton, Utah; Peachtree City, Georgia; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Pensacola, Florida.

To put in perspective how swiftly the chicken chain is now growing, it recently announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 36 restaurants in Arizona and Utah. In 2020 and 2021 combined, Super Chix has inked deals for 170 restaurants in 19 states.

The strategy is to be aggressive, but deliberate and manageable, Neider says.

“We don't want to just bring in the franchise group because it's a mom-and-pop that has a good balance sheet. We're not going to do that,” he says. “And we're not going to open stores to open stores. They got to be in the right kind of markets and the right kind of real estate. And next year if we don't do 24 and the number is 20 instead, but if they're all really good solid stores, I'm not going to worry too much about that.”

Neider’s group entered the fast-casual market about a dozen years ago when it opened the first Five Guys franchise location west of the Mississippi River. They were a major franchisee for about a decade before selling the business in 2016 and 2017 in multiple transactions. In those years, Neider says the team learned what it meant to “define the better burger market” and discovered that if burgers and fries are prepared well, customers are willing to suffer the inconvenience of getting out of their car and waiting for a cooked-to-order product.

That counter-casual wisdom led the group to Super Chix—a concept loaded with potential, Neider notes.

“Our view with that experience is that Super Chix is the chicken version of that,” the CEO says. “It's a premium product in all ways of being premium.”