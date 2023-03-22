Fuku Hits Home Run with New York Yankees Partnership

Baseball stadium food is evolving beyond peanuts and corn dogs. Fuku, an emerging fried chicken concept, will soon be available at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. With 15 locations and counting, Fuku was created by chef David Chang, who launched the restaurant as a fast-casual spin-off of his famed culinary brand, Momofuku Noodle Bar.

A mere two weeks after joining Fuku as its new CEO, Claudia Lezcano teased her plans of leaning into the brand’s New York heritage in a previous interview with QSR; the first Fuku location debuted in New York City’s East Village in 2015. Lezcano’s plans are now starting to come to fruition as Fuku announces its new three-year partnership with the MLB’s New York Yankees and its stadium operator, Legends Hospitality.

“I joined in the fall, and we worked in partnership with the Yankees team and the Legends team and made it come together very quickly,” Lezcano says, “I would say in the last 90 days or so, because of their excitement of bringing in Fuku, an iconic brand, into Yankee Stadium. So I think it was just a really great match of two brands.”

Starting on March 30—opening day at Yankee Stadium versus the San Francisco Giants—Fuku will be serving up fan favorites such as the O.G. Sando, a crispy Habanero-brined chicken breast with Fuku mayo, a pickle, and a potato roll, waffle fries, chicken tenders, and more at a concession stand in Section 213. Fuku food will also be available as part of suite holder menus at the stadium.

Plus, Fuku’s culinary team is meeting with Legends Hospitality chefs Matt Gibson and James Dheron to create some customized products exclusively for Yankee Stadium, Lezcano notes. Legends Hospitality was formed in 2008 as a joint venture between Yankee Global Enterprises and Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys as a food, beverage, and stadium operations catering brand serving entertainment venues and companies.

“That'll come a little bit further down [the line], but we're excited to have these collaborations with the concessions chefs to create something that is even more specific,” she says. Lezcano, a marketing expert with previous ties to Burger King and Church’s Chicken, also served as the vice president and CMO of another MLB team in 2016—the Miami Marlins.

This isn’t Fuku’s first foray into stadium dining. The brand opened a stand in Citi Field—home field of the MLB’s New York Mets in Queens—in spring of 2016, as well as in Madison Square Garden, the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and WNBA’s New York Liberty.

“So this really, for us being New York-born, is kind of a perfect way to have all of the New York—at least Manhattan—stadiums and concessions represented in a great way,” Lezcano says.