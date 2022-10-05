Genghis Grill CEO ‘Blows Up’ Status Quo with New Prototype

Genghis Grill's off-premises sales have grown from 10 percent to 40 percent of its overall business in recent years. To support that growth, the prototype features a new to-go order staging and pick-up area with cubbies, plus curbside parking spots. The new model will also reduce buildout costs from $815,000 to about $400,000.
“You name it, it’s better … Speed of service, labor model, food costs, rent, total investment amount—there’s nothing we didn’t hit on in this, along with giving it an exciting new look,” Majewski says. “It’s not something that this brand has ever had.”
The first three new prototype restaurants are under construction and slated to open by the beginning of 2023, Majewski says. Though Genghis Grill hasn’t sold a franchise since 2011, he expects the fast-casual prototype will make the brand “go gangbusters.”
“A franchisee at the conference came up to me, and he was ready to tell me that he wanted to sell his stores before the conference,” Majewski recalls. “He came up to me and said he wants to buy five now, because he can actually make money” now.
In addition to a new menu rollout in November, Majewski also plans to leverage his prior Jimmy John’s experience to help Genghis Grill build its own delivery program in the near future.
“At Jimmy John’s, we preached ‘Freaky Fast’ and we lived it, that’s how we built the brand,” he says. “If you become a habit and give people that level of service, they start to order more. It’s the same here. Before, people were waiting 15, 20, or 30 minutes for a bowl. Now, we’ve got the cook time down to five minutes from the time you hit the grill or less."