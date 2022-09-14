Green District Hopes to Turn Bold Growth Dreams into Reality

In early 2020, Louisville-based salad chain Green District had just two locations, but cofounders Jordan Doepke and Chris Furlow could sense the brand’s cult-favorite status growing.

Customers came through and suggested expansion to such places as Wisconsin and Knoxville, Tennessee. Doepke and Furlow concurred to an even larger degree—the duo has dreams of being the largest fast casual in the country, and then going worldwide. But the early years also taught them just how much time, energy, and capital building a restaurant can take.

The good news for Doepke and Furlow is, they aren’t the only ones who believe in Green District. Several years ago, the cofounders established a relationship with Barry Brauch, the former CEO of American Founders Bank. He helped Doepke and Furlow secure a location in downtown Louisville with little underwriting, and became enamored with the concept. So when Brauch cofounded Castellan Group, a private equity firm aiming to invest in “entrepreneurs building powerful brands,” he knew where to look.

Castellan and Green District both agree on where the chain should be in the next decade, and it’s not to simply be a regional restaurant group.

“It was just really fortunate for him to fall in love with our product and what it was because I would say at the time Green District was cool, but it's nothing compared to what it is now,” says Doepke, who started the brand with Furlow in 2017 after meeting while coaching soccer.

Despite that investment happening just weeks before COVID erupted, Green District has since expanded to 12 locations, including spots in Indiana, Ohio, and Colorado. The cofounders expect to reach 25 stores by the end of this year, and 100 by 2026. The menu features 12 curated salad options (also available as wraps), three grain bowls, and a create-your-own wrap option. Those items can be topped with a choice of 17 dressings.

Furlow attributes some of Green District’s recent success to the nature of the pandemic. It shifted consumers’ understanding of tech by about five years, the cofounder says. It pushed guests toward app signups, online ordering, and customization—areas in which the salad chain thrived thanks to its partnership with food tech solution Lunchbox. The environment also forced the concept to slow its processes and evaluate. The company decided it would build its culture on heritage, integrity, and character, and grow business via three key pillars—salads, employees, and communities.

Over the past two and a half years, Green District has found the right people to help it expand, including Lance Little, Midwest market president (June 2020); Chuck Slaughter, director of technology (December 2020); Robert Rice, vice president of operations and food innovation (January 2021); and Tim Spong, Western market president (September 2021). The resumes of these executives are recognizable, as well. Spong worked at Chipotle for nearly 12 years, leading security and risk, supply chain, and operations services. Kathy Ryback, who serves as financial controller, was previously CFO of Sterling Restaurants, Moe’s largest franchisee.

“I think [the pandemic] put things in slow motion because I don't feel like having 33 leases currently signed is slowing down from the original plan,” Doepke says. “I think it was more slow motion, and I think what I mean by that is you allow your employees to have more freedom and work in a better culture and a better environment and you become more productive. We really value productivity over activity.”