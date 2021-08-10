Grounded in Culture, Layne's Chicken Fingers Plots Rapid Growth

Four years ago, Layne’s Chicken Fingers could be described as a cult-favorite, mom-and-pop restaurant near the campus of Texas A&M University.

The chain, which had been open since 1994, expanded to three units in College Station, Texas, in that timeframe. Then Garrett Reed and his business partner Matt O’Reilly entered the picture in 2017 and quickly infused visions of what the chicken chain could become in the next several years. After purchasing the brand from one of the original owners, new leadership evaluated existing infrastructure, policies, and procedures to transform Layne’s into something that could be repeatable.

That initial vision and groundwork has fueled Layne’s expansion to eight stores and its double-digit sales increase in 2021. It’s also provided an in-depth framework for the brand’s national franchising strategy, which seeks 100 open locations by 2025.

“The culture of the brand and the following­­—that's shown in sales. We currently have over 100 leads, and we're very seriously entertaining 10 potential multi-unit franchisees as we speak,” says COO Samir Wattar.

READ MORE: 10 Emerging Chicken Chains Ready for Take-Off

Layne’s plans to have 10 or 11 restaurants by the end of 2021 and follow that up with 15 to 18 openings in 2022. Each year after that, the chain hopes for 25 new stores annually. The primary focus is Texas, where potential franchisees, including graduates of Texas A&M, are flocking to the brand and looking to purchase markets inside and around the Lone Star State. Ideally, Reed says the restaurant would like to sell out Texas—which should happen before the year is over—and then venture into neighboring states. Layne’s has received interest from operators on the East Coast and is also in the final stages of locking up a multi-territory agreement for the Northeast. Other notable top markets include Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida.

It’s important to note that Layne’s does not have a franchise sales department—a strategy that is core to the chain’s new culture. Any potential franchisee must go through O’Reilly, and then to Reed and Wattar. The group holds Discovery Days almost three times per week, and more often than not, they reject offers.

“It's very important that our brand is protected and that we keep our culture,” Reed says. “So even though we built a robust department for just about every discipline we have, for now and for the foreseeable future, we want to be unique in that we don't have a franchise sales person. It all comes directly through the three main principals, and we're going to try to keep that up as long as we can. We want to know who it is. We want to make sure that they understand our brand before we give them an opportunity to execute our brand.”