Growth-Minded Freddy’s Keeps the Focus on Franchisees

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has added more than 100 commitments to its growth pipeline this year already. That after just shy of 130 last year and 117 the calendar before. As one of QSR’s Franchise Council members phrased it recently, “this quiet success story from the Midwest” has left its low profile behind. But how and why the burger brand charted rapid growth during an era of delays, surging inflation, and the continued recovery of the sector out of COVID, trails back to the origin, says Chris Dull, CEO and president, who took over the top post in May 2021.

Freddy’s was founded in 2002 by brothers Bill and Randy Simon along with their friend and business partner, Scott Redler. They were all deep into franchising. Yet Freddy’s wasn’t incepted with that vision of growth. It was first designed to honor Bill and Randy’s dad, Freddy Simon, a U.S. Army vet who served in the Pacific Rim during World War II. Freddy earned the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for valor. When he returned to Kansas, he went on to raise six children and clock 56 years in the hospitality sector.

While Freddy’s didn’t initially eye franchising, the opportunity materialized shortly. And when it did, Dull says, you had a trio of franchisee-first minded leaders devising a model to scale. It’s stuck through the years.

“It’s always been focused on franchisee profitability and franchisee success,” Dull says. “And I think today, we still strive to be a very franchisee-centric franchisor that focuses very heavily on our franchisee’s profitability. And I think that’s what really appeals to the growth with our existing groups.”

Today, Freddy’s has 68 active operating groups directing roughly 490 locations (the brand ended 2022 with 456 U.S. units, up 35 year-over-year, but more on this shortly), and over 80 percent of those groups are in the process of developing another restaurant, Dull says. As of August, the chain had opened 31 new stores and, as mentioned, touted north of 100 in its construction calendar. “So franchisees are actively building restaurants today,” Dull says.

Going back to the mindset, Freddy’s is a two-front story in motion. The chain has a relatively low royalty rate at 4.5 percent; its marketing support fund is 3 percent, but it collects only 1.5 percent of that currently. Renewal fees are $10,000, franchisee fees $30,000, and total startup costs $794,254 to $2.523 million. Those category-low combined royalty and marketing fees help franchisees invest in future growth.

But additionally, they’re doing so because units are profitable, Dull says. Freddy’s generated systemwide sales of $807.824 million last year on franchise average-unit volumes of $1.797 million (the total AUV systemwide was $1.840 million).

The top quartile of Freddy’s stores, of which there were 103 counted in the most recent FDD, averaged $2.538 million. The bottom was at $1.221 million.

In the past three years, Freddy’s has grown by a net of 35, 31, and 25 locations, and it’s projecting 63 new franchise outlets this fiscal year. Looking at the biggest burger chains in America at 2022’s close, among the top 50 grossing chains, Freddy’s AUV trailed only Shake Shack ($3.8M), Whataburger ($3.725M), McDonald’s ($3.625M), Culver’s ($3.28M), In-N-Out ($2.97M), and Wendy’s (1.973M). It was ahead of the next seven chains—Jack in the Box ($1.837M), Five Guys, ($1.718M) Sonic Drive-In ($1.6M), Burger King ($1.508M), Carl’s Jr. ($1.463M), Hardee’s ($1.168M), and Checker’s/Rally’s ($996,000).

Growth wise, just Wendy’s (56), Culver’s (56), Whataburger (52), Hardee’s (45), and Shake Shack (44) opened more net stores than Freddy’s across 2022. And what’s worth noting about all of these results, too, is Freddy’s is only larger than In-N-Out and Shake Shack among this 14-concept field. Checker’s/Rally’s—the next closest—exited 2022 with 806 combined stores.

So in some ways, Freddy’s is still very much a challenger brand.

Dull says Freddy’s should cross 500 units this fall and get to 800 by the end of 2026. “But that’s just the start,” he adds. “I will tell you, this is a brand that we believe, in a mature position, has well over 3,000 locations in the U.S. alone.”