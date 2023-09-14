Growth-Minded Freddy’s Keeps the Focus on Franchisees

In 2022, Freddy’s debuted in North and South Dakota. It presently has deals in place to expand in Illinois, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Texas, among other key markets. Those 63 anticipated openings include venues in 15-plus states, like Louisiana, Virginia, California, and Wyoming. The Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, Washington, and large metros, like Pittsburgh, are all on the radar. Another stat to illustrate the internal commitment—Freddy’s first and second franchisees, who came to market in 2004 and 2006, respectively, are both still developing locations.
“We are opening restaurants from coast to coast,” Dull says of the 36 states Freddy’s operates in. “So it’s fairly far reaching.”
Overall, it’s a chart where Freddy’s filled out much of the lower half of the U.S. but continues to infill, with the rest of those DMAs wide open.
The breakdown:
- TEXAS (72)
- KANSAS (37)
- COLORADO (35)
- MISSOURI (31)
- ARIZONA (27)
- OKLAHOMA (24)
- ILLINOIS (21)
- GEORGIA (20)
- TENNESSEE (18)
- ARKANSAS (17)
- OHIO (17)
- NEBRASKA (15)
- ALABAMA (13)
- NORTH CAROLINA (13)
- KENTUCKY (12)
- SOUTH CAROLINA (12)
- INDIANA (12)
- IOWA (10)
- FLORIDA (9)
- NEW MEXICO (8)
- VIRGINIA (8)
- IDAHO (8)
- LOUISIANA (7)
- UTAH (6)
- CALIFORNIA (6)
- MINNESOTA (6)
- NEVADA (5)
- PENNSYLVANIA (5)
- MICHIGAN (4)
- MISSISSIPPI (2)
- NEW JERSEY (2)
- SOUTH DAKOTA (2)
- WYOMING (2)
- WISCONSIN (2)
- MONTANA (1)
- NORTH DAKOTA (1)
“The interesting thing for us,” Dull explains, “is whether we’re opening in Toms River [Township], New Jersey, or we’re opening in Barstow, California, our restaurants are doing extremely well and experiencing very, very high volumes. Folks are excited to see us coming and they do a great job of showing up once we open our doors.”
Freddy’s is diversifying along this road to 800, which would more than double the size of the business since the founders sold to private equity; Thompson Street Capital Partners purchased chain in mid-2021. The standard unit opened today is a 2,800- to 3,000-square-foot standalone drive-thru with seating for about 80 guests. A new prototype, which launched earlier in the year in Belleville, Illinois, is 2,400 or 2,800 square feet and boasts an enhanced kitchen layout and drive-thru lanes for standard and mobile orders. Updates include Accutemp’s XLR8 kitchen technology, which presses Freddy’s steakburger patties into a consistent shape each time, making grill operations less physically demanding while increasing consistency. Additionally, the restaurant’s designated digital pickup area has a custard freezer to give quick access to mobile and delivery orders without interfering with the dine-in order queue. The back-of-house also has a transformed bagging station with a simplified, easy-to-interpret display, and a shared expo counter to give the shift lead the ability to manage every aspect of the operation from one location.
Dull says Freddy’s, like countless industry peers in COVID’s wake, continues to tinker with double drive-thrus, drive-thru-only builds, and other adjusted, off-premises-heavy models. But the store franchisees gravitate toward holds to the brand’s core equities. The standalone, single drive-thru, double window operation with a modified delivery carryout area marries the chain’s past and future prospects.