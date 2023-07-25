gusto! is Building the Human-Connection Restaurant Brand

Nate Hybl was driving around Atlanta in a busted minivan with pots, pans, and a grill, trying to raise money. He’s the first to admit he was all vision and no playbook at the time. The former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback, who spent time with a couple of NFL teams, imagined a product he wanted as a consumer—something he felt Atlanta’s dining scene sorely lacked: fresh and healthy food, offered quick at an accessible price. In this case, served in customizable bowls and wraps topped with grilled proteins. While that mission sounds prevailing these days, it was hardly the case in 2014, especially in the Southeast’s largest metro.

It would take more than three years to collect capital and get gusto! going. The brand found its footing and developed into a “young, fiery” fast casual on the rise, Hybl says. But there is one thing that fooled him, all these years later.

Hybl’s first investor pitchbook included a quote from self-help guide guru Dale Carnegie. “Today is life—the only life you are sure of. Make the most of today. Get interested in something. Shake yourself awake … let the winds of enthusiasm sweep through you. Live today with gusto.”

The adage, which is in every store (there’s even a pained portrait of Carnegie in the company’s office), inspired gusto!’s foundation and even its tagline—customers ask guests, “What’s your gusto?” before they pick a greens or grains bowl or flatbread. Over the years, as gusto! reached 12 locations, powered through the pandemic stall, and came out ready to grow again, Hybl’s job evolved from every role to overseeing the one angle that most often leads to brand drift, he says. In the next three years, gusto! wants to double its footprint (all corporate) and Hybl says his A1 task will be to internally build “really strong cultural tenets.”

“Because,” he says, “it’s almost inevitable that should start slipping away the bigger you get. And so, I feel it’s my No. 1 job to remember who we are and keep us connected.”

In that directive is the lasting lesson, Hybl explains. As much as gusto! was a brand designed to fill a gap in Atlanta’s culinary market, it wasn’t the differentiator he’s built a business on. “The product means high-quality healthy food, and fast,” he says. “Which you can see why that unique value proposition fooled me into thinking it was the thing. The thing is our human beings. I think people talk about it all the time: ‘Hey, we’re a human-being company; we’re in the human-being business.’ Bullshit. Most of them don’t put their money where their mouth is.”

YOU'RE INVITED: Come hear Nate Hybl speak at the QSR Evolution Conference in Atlanta. Reserve your spot while tickets remain!

Hybl threw for nearly 5,000 yards as a Sooner, won two bowl games, and was the 2003 Rose Bowl MVP. So it’s not a stretch to say he understands the team dynamic on a deeper level than most. But it’s not really why he got into restaurants. That gravity arrived later. “We have an opportunity that’s much bigger than the food. It’s much bigger than community. It’s an impact on thousands and thousands of peoples’ lives, personally and professionally,” Hybl says. “And we are crafting intentional cultural lines in the sand that we intend to hold every single human being as accountable as possible do.”

Hybl calls it “the human P&L.” Any operator at this level can decipher a statement, wiggle costs, and massage G&A. “But the best brands in the world and the ones that I’ve been reading about on Week 1 that I aspire and chase to be, to have some way of measuring their human beings, their teammates growth,” he says, citing Delta, Home Depot, and Chick-fil-A as companies he’s strived to emulate.

In the thick of COVID, gusto!’s company-wide employee turnover rate was 108 percent, about 29 percent lower than the average limited-service brand, and well below some larger fast casuals. How Hybl cultivated this boiled down to four anchors—optimal work environment through purpose-driven culture; promoting work/life balance; creating opportunity for development; and competitive hourly pay and strong benefits.