HMSHost Leads Food Tech Evolution Inside Airports

COVID’s impact on the U.S. travel industry was devastating. Traffic plummeted 96 percent in April 2020 compared to 2019, and remained 60 percent below normal for the entire year, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. It was a trying period for nontraditional restaurants, which couldn't set up makeshift drive-thrus or rely on delivery.

The story is quite different entering 2023. Although passenger traffic hasn’t fully recovered to pre-pandemic numbers yet, airport food and beverage concepts have recalibrated and caught up to consumers’ growing demand for contactless convenience. Neil Thompson, HMSHost’s vice president of digital, says “the temperature is hot and things are moving quickly” in terms of technological adoption.

In 2022, HMSHost doubled the number of self-order kiosks in its system and doubled the number of stores using them. It also doubled the adoption rate, to the point that self-ordering now accounts for one-third of sales in these locations. HMSHost is making significant progress on three other initiatives as well: self-checkout sales increased by four times in 2022; Starbucks mobile order and pay is now in the double digits as a percentage of HMSHost's total Starbucks sales; and QR code adoption rates increased by 50 percent year-over-year.

Thompson describes airports as “always unpredictable and sometimes chaotic,” and that HMSHost wants dining to be one less matter for someone to think about. The goal is to make it as seamless as possible.

“I think that the rule of digital and HMSHost is really two things—we need to remove friction to enhance the guest experience,” Thompson says. “And so our mission to do that is really to enable the guests to control the pace of their experience. I emphasize this point a lot—sometimes in an airport you have 20 minutes until boarding and sometimes in an airport you have two hours because of some unforeseen thing or even longer. And so being able to flex our technology to match the needs of the traveler in the moment is what grounds us.”

Tyler Pitman, HMSHost’s vice president of portfolio development and brand partnerships, explains that for traditional restaurants, customers are deciding to leave home or work to enjoy a specific location. In the airport, traveling is the main intent while food and beverages are an amenity. There is a built-in clock for how long a guest can enjoy their meal. Some can only afford to grab and go. Others may be able to sit down. The point is, guests in the airport desire greater control over the timing and pace of their experience, Pitman says.

That’s the primary motivation for HMSHost’s technological evolution.

“You can choose different aspects of your experience that you want to go faster,” Thompson says. “So, for sure paying the bill as soon as you're ready. You can open that up, pay the bill, and off you go, or you can again order another beer. Maybe you don't see your server right now. You can go ahead and do that. So unlocking the ability for guests to choose the pace of the experience that they want, based on the amount of time they have, I think really works well in airports."