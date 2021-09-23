Hopdoddy's 'Audacious' Strategy to Win the Labor Wars

When Hopdoddy Burger Bar announced its 512 employee program at a leadership conference a few years ago, four managers completely broke down with emotion.

Suddenly, bucket list items seemed in reach. A motorcycle trip to Alaska with a loved one. A 28-day French tour in wine country. The lifelong dreams of employees could finally be unlocked.

The 512 Program provides a year’s bonus and 28-day sabbatical to all managers who reach five years of employment. Three years after the program was first unveiled, two managers have been awarded for their service. One was Steve Jors, now the chain’s West Coast culinary director, who helped open all four California stores as a general manager and designed the bar display at one of them. The other was Jonny Monnin, who worked as general manager at Hopdoddy’s flagship location in Austin and now leads another store in the city.

Rewarding employees has become a major trend as restaurants attempt to differentiate themselves from other foodservice employers amid a continuing hiring shortage. There are roughly 70 percent more job vacancies compared to pre-COVID across all industries and 10 percent fewer people looking for work, which is the largest gap in recorded history, according to a report by Black Box Intelligence and Snagajob.

Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler says everyone in the restaurant industry is feeling the pinch of the tight workforce. He notes that Hopdoddy is faring slightly better than most, adding companies that placed a priority on people before the hiring crisis encountered less problems during it.

“It's one thing to be reactionary, but I think it's more important being proactive,” Chandler says. “We've always put people at the top of our pyramid. Without people, we really can’t execute anything.”

The chain’s strategy has always centered around its people. In a time when restaurant employees—and the whole world essentially—is in turmoil, the 512 program is just an extension of that blueprint.

Everyone gets caught up in the “rat race,” Chandler says, and at some point, people need a clarity break and time to reflect on what’s important. That’s what the 512 Program gives its managers, and in turn, de-stressed operators become better leaders.

“There's a lot of uncertainty out there and anxiety and frustrations,” Chandler says. “I think, overall, we're seeing a very tired workforce that's frustrated with the complexity and the dynamics of everything that's gone on over the last two years.”

The biggest contributing factor to restaurant prosperity is quality of leadership and management, Chandler explains. Hopdoddy realized if it could incentivize general managers to stay and build teams, success would follow. The CEO says the 512 program is recognition that management turnover in the restaurant industry can be devastating, and that it’s important to prevent it.

“Sometimes in our business, we go through life, and we look up and all of a sudden, we've worked way too hard, or we missed a lot of key things in our life,” Chandler says. “I think this is just trying to recognize that it is important to take time off and to do things, whether it's with loved ones, family, significant others, whomever, or even for yourself and really to get renewed and refreshed and re-energized in a way that I think only time away from our business affords people to do.”