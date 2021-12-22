How A&W Took Control of its Own Destiny Again

Kevin Bazner had an agreement to join another brand on his desk when the phone rang. It was Dale Mulder, an A&W lifer who had been with the chain since the early 1960s, and is credited as the first restaurant owner to put a bacon cheeseburger on the menu some 58 years ago.

“He said, ‘well, you haven’t sign anything, have you?” Bazner says.

Mulder, now A&W’s chairman, was about to join a core group of franchisees and buy the iconic restaurant back from Yum! Brands. The Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger owner acquired A&W, along with Long John Silver’s, in 2002.

Kevin Klein, chairman of the National A&W Franchisee Association, says the brand got “kind of lost there” operating under one of the largest umbrellas in quick service. Perhaps most notably, A&W’s growth had redirected toward co-brands—a path that turned a lot of operators into “a slave to both brands,” he says. Generally, co-brands end up leaning one concept over another, and in A&W’s case, running alongside Yum!’s chains seemed to favor whoever else was sharing the space, whether it was KFC or Long John Silver’s. “We were kind of second fiddle in those things and lost some control,” Klein says.

It’s not to say Yum! didn’t aid A&W in some respects. The company brought stability to its menu, for one, and reeled in add-ons that had bloated across stores.

Yet the broader implications threatened something far more lasting—A&W’s core equities. Scalable changes, like bag-in-the-box root beer, brought into stores, put into the mix machines, and dispensed like everything else, alongside everything else, drifted the brand further and further from its peak, which, in the late 1960s, had numbered as many as 2,400 restaurants. Roughly 70 percent of the system adopted this approach, and, again, co-brands represented the majority of the concept’s expansion.

Franchisees wanted to put both hands on the reins again, Klein says. But he’s not sure they would have even tried if Bazner wasn’t willing.

Bazner first joined A&W in 1985, working in corporate operations. Three years later, he assumed control of the company’s international arm and became president and CEO from 2000–2003. During his time away, he was a franchising consultant, investor, and ultimately, president and COO of Smoothie King.

Mulder’s call in 2011, though, jogged Bazner’s memories. “The short answer is, I never gave it a second thought,” Bazner says. “I was like, yes. This is the right thing for me. It feels good. Working with people you know and like and having a trusting relationship with over the years.”

“And at a point and time in my career when I was asking myself what’s going to be my last mark, if you may, in the industry, it just felt right that it would be A&W,” he adds.

December 19 marked 10 years since A&W’s franchisees closed the deal, and it’s still the only major restaurant brand 100 percent owned by its operators.

Klein, who was actually hired by Bazner—then a district manager—in 1985, calls those early stages a “whirlwind time.” A&W had a national convention coming up in January and, while they were happy to have the brand back, nobody had a blueprint for whether or not this would work.

Let’s turn the calendar forward. A&W’s same-store sales have increased every year since, reversing seven years of declines. Comps are up 10.2 percent in 2021, following last year’s 9.2 percent growth. Average-unit volumes climbed nearly 50 percent in that 10-year stretch and close to 70 new restaurants opened, with more than 20 in development.

Bazner says A&W is in positon to achieve yearly growth, in terms of unit count for its base-brand business, for the “first time in decades” this coming year. Ever since acquiring A&W, the departure from co-brands and toward A&W-centric venues, especially drive-thrus, dragged the overall unit count down. It was a necessary step, Bazner says, to tighten what had become a misrepresentation of A&W when A&W was at its best.

In the past three years, the chain’s co-brand footprint has declined by a net of 69 locations. And that side of the business won’t grow again.

“However, in 2022, we will be positive store count for our core base-brand business,” Bazner reiterates. “And I expect that given the pipeline we have, the interest we have in the brand, for that to continue.”

It’s what Bazner believes will define the next decade for A&W—measured, replicable, annual growth in terms of store counts of that core A&W concept. Minus a few exceptions, we’re talking freestanding or travel plaza stores, with drive-thrus and seating.

“The 50 percent same-store sales growth that we’ve seen in average-unit volumes over 10 years puts us in the decision set when franchisee prospects are looking around the industry in terms of where is an opportunity,” Bazner says. “Our financials have gotten the point, the ROI has gotten to the point, where we’re getting people’s attention. We’re in the discussion.”

Interest among prospective franchisees is also at the highest level since 2011, the company says.