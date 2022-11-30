How Bojangles Uses Sports to Amplify its Marketing Power

“We've built our team over the last few years to be nimble and agile,” Woodard says. “First of all, we've all had to be nimble and agile and be able to pivot quickly over the last two-and-a-half years. So we built that muscle and now we get to use that muscle for things that will make our customers happy and make them excited about being out and buying chicken biscuits and tea at Bojangles again. It’s in our DNA. We're a flexible, agile team, and I have to say we're a team that loves sports too. So we pay attention.”
Another pillar of Bojangles’ plan was to continue cementing NIL deals. The chicken chain was one of the first major quick-service brands to ink these agreements last summer when the option first became available. Woodard says many have asked how much research and thought are put into these decisions, and the executive tells everyone that it’s never difficult. Instead of only going for the high-profile stars, the company watches out for athletes who grew up on its food and are familiar with the branding. As part of these NIL deals, individuals become influencers for their audiences, and Bojangles prefers that connection to be authentic. Diversity is crucial too. The roster features women’s and men’s basketball players and football players, but not just from popular schools. HBCU students are part of the team, like JR Smith, a former professional basketball player who’s now on the golf team at N.C. A&T.
Bojangles also tapped into game day culture by commissioning football-themed murals at restaurants near four schools—Georgia, N.C. A&T, Clemson, and South Carolina—and in Charlotte for the Carolina Panthers. The murals were painted by students, which Woodard sees as another point of building connections and authenticity. The art showcases to all customers just how much Bojangles is deeply embedded in college culture.
And to increase its reach even further—especially with younger audiences—the company collaborated with Barstool Sports podcast Bussin’ with the Boys. The sponsorship comprised of co-branded sets at college football games, introducing some Barstool fans to Bojangles for the first time.
“It’s a great way for us to tap into a younger generation, a very male generation, and frankly, people who might not have experienced Bojangles before,” Woodard says. “So we have really enjoyed this collaboration. They love our food. They've also been at some of the key matchups. It's been a great way for us to expand our reach and talk to a new consumer.”
Woodard says marketing is about meeting customers where they are, hence the investment in tailgating season. Recently much of Bojangles’ attention has been pushed toward digital, with the rise of off-premises consumption. However, She adds TV remains a significant vehicle to reach customers.
Bojangles has ongoing plans to expand itself into markets like Texas, New Jersey, Ohio, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., but at its core, the brand carries 45 years of history as a North Carolina and Southeastern staple, and the chain won’t stop leveraging against that cultural relevancy.
“Our food is so unique and so different. So flavorful,” Woodard says. “We don't serve just plain old hash browns for breakfast. we serve Bo-Tato Rounds with a lot of flavor. And so amping up the food credentials of this brand pays off for us, and I think that's what creates the curiosity and the interest and the eventually the passion that has carried us through for so many years.”