How Bojangles Uses Sports to Amplify its Marketing Power

Bojangles has been a tailgate brand for decades, and there are specific reasons for that reputation, says CMO Jackie Woodard.

Firstly, the customer base loves sports, and with restaurants mostly in the Southeast, they particularly love college football. Woodard calls it “king of the weekend” during the fall. Secondly, Bojangles’ menu is a natural fit for feeding a tailgate crowd with Bo Boxes of eight, 12, and 20 pieces of chicken and fixings. COVID took that strength away in the past couple of years, but now people are craving face-to-face interactions.

Views into the consumer base are starting to look a lot like 2019, Woodard says.

“I would say people are ready to be with one another again, and so we have been bombarded at each one of our tailgate activations, and it's not just the number of people,” the CMO says. “What's been very interesting for us is just how happy people are. How much it means to them to be able to be with their friends, enjoy our food, have some fun, playing catch or cornhole, dance to some music. So there's just a level of enthusiasm and energy and happiness of being able to be with one another again. Humans are a race that needs each other and that is certainly showing up in spades at our tailgates.”

With Bojangles sensing a building urge to socialize, the company ramped up its efforts with a multi-pillar plan. It started with the first-ever Tailgate Tour, which featured parties full of games, celebrities, and giveaways at some of the biggest college football matchups of the season. Notable games include N.C. State versus Clemson, Auburn versus Georgia, and Alabama versus Tennessee. Alongside this tour, Bojangles brought back its college and NFL-themed Bo Boxes, honoring a years-long tradition. Teams with their own Bo Box this year were Clemson, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, East Tennessee State, James Madison, N.C. A&T, Georgia, South Carolina, Western Carolina, and Tennessee.

Woodard says choosing which games to attend was more art than science. Bojangles selected universities where it has an existing partnership, so it could take advantage of more activation touch points. The ability to amplify the partnership and leverage NIL athletes at the school was more logical than showing up to tailgates gratuitously, Woodard says. The next measuring stick was based on popularity of the game. The final tailgate occurred November 19 when Bojangles traveled to Columbia, South Carolina, for highly ranked Tennessee versus South Carolina. The game was attended by nearly 80,000 people. Also, N.C. A&T’s matchup against Campbell held more significance because it landed on homecoming, an event the university calls “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth.”

Within that strategy, there was room to pivot. Entering the season, Bojangles didn’t have any plans to visit Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, but then the football team knocked off Texas A&M in surprising fashion. The next week, ESPN’s highly watched pregame show, College Game Day, decided to visit the campus in September. Upon hearing the news, Bojangles switched gears in four days and traveled to Boone as well to take advantage of the excitement.