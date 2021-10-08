How to Choose the Best Franchise for Your Portfolio in 2022

Though restaurants have recently seen their fair share of challenges, the industry is bouncing back, and franchise restaurants have proven to be one of the most resilient segments.

The International Franchise Association projected that 26,000 new franchise businesses would open in 2021. While it remains to be seen what the actual count will be by year’s end, it’s clear the franchising industry is still going strong despite pandemic setbacks.

Yet while the franchise market is ripe for growth, questions remain over which brands have fared best amid the myriad hardships that have arisen in the face of COVID-19. While in years past, prospective franchisees could rely mostly on financial data to inform their investment decisions, the pandemic has entered new variables, such as franchisor support, into the equation, making it challenging for burgeoning franchisees and veteran owners alike to decide which brands are right for their portfolios.

To help prospective franchisees navigate this challenging market, the editorial staff of QSR and FSR has compiled all the operational insights and data you’ll need to make a smart investment decision in one place.

This report, The Best Franchise Deals for 2022, draws on our more than 25 years of experience in analyzing the franchise market to recommend more than 100 of the hottest growing brands in the restaurant industry.

Inside, you’ll find not only the sales and AUV data from some of the nation’s most promising franchise brands, but you’ll also find breakdowns of the hottest chains by category, analysis of the top franchising trends, insights into the nation’s highest-growth markets, and highlights from some of the industry’s biggest success stories.

Additionally, we’ve included tips for how to navigate franchise agreements and a list of questions all prospective franchise owners should be asking franchisors to serve as a guide as you complete the franchise process.

Begin your research today.

Download The Best Franchise Deals for 2022 now.